Maradona Buried at Cemetery in Bella Vista Near Buenos Aires, Report Says

This cemetery was chosen as Diego Maradona's parents are buried there. Images of the moment when Maradona's family and friends were taking his body to Bella Vista cemetery were shown on Twitter.
Diego Maradona’s body will be lied to rest over at Bella Vista Cemetery. It’s the point furthest west. pic.twitter.com/VsK7r8xsBg— Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 🇮🇹 (@JuanG_Arango) November 26, 2020
Imágenes del momento en que familiares y amigos de Diego Armando Maradona lo despidieron en el cementerio Jardín Bella Vista en Buenos Aires. #NoticiasTVN pic.twitter.com/Ilo1vtstiJ— TVN Noticias (@tvnnoticias) November 26, 2020
Clashes and riots engulfed Buenos Aires on Thursday amid the farewell ceremony. At least nine people have been detained over the unrest while many people, including an RT correspondent and cameraman, sustained injuries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)