Argentinian Police Request CCTV Footage as Part of Maradona Death Investigation, Says Report

The world of sports was shocked to learn of the passing of famed footballer, Diego Maradona. He was known as one of the greatest football players of all time after he led Argentina to world cup victory against West Germany in the 1986 World Cup Final.

Argentinian investigators have requested access to security camera footage of the neighbourhood in which deceased footballer Diego Maradona lived, along with his medical records, as part of an inquiry into the legend's death, according to AFP News.

The world renowned player's passing will be investigated by Argentinian police to figure out whether it was caused by medical negligence, judicial sources have told AFP News.

The world renowned football player died of “acute lung edea and chronic heart failure” while sleeping in his home in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday 25th of November.

Reportedly, the prosecutor’s office in Buenos Aires has begun an investigation titled, “Maradona, Diego. Determination of cause of death.”

“The case was initiated because he is a person who died at home and no one signed his death certificate. It does not mean there are suspicions or irregularities,” an anonymous judicial source is said to have told AFP.

The 60-year-old star was getting medical care at his home in a gated community in the Tigre areas of Buenos Aires after undergoing surgery following the discovery of a blood clot in his brain earlier on in November.

A family member told AFP News that, “you have to see if they did what they were supposed to do or if they relaxed. The nurse made a statement when the prosecutor appeared on the day of Diego's death, then expanded her statement and finally went on television to say that what she said was forced on her, so there is some contradiction in her statement.”

The nurse who was looking after Maradona is believed to be the last person to have seen him alive at dawn on Wednesday. According to prosecutors quoted by AFP, “from his words [the nurse’s], it could be established that he was the last person to see [Maradona] alive at approximately 6:30 in the morning,” as the night shift at the star's house was ending.

The nurse, who was interviewed by prosecutors on Thursday, November 26, “referred to having found him [Maradona] resting in his bed, assuring that he was sleeping and breathing normally.”

Prosecutors said that the nurse had heard Maradona “moving around inside the room” at 7:30am. They then noted that at 12:17pm, “Maradona's personal secretary requested medical assistance, and an ambulance from the company +VIDA was present at 12:28pm, according to film records from the San Andres neighbourhood obtained by the prosecutor's office.”

Police investigators reportedly established that Maradona’s personal doctor had already called the emergency services at 12:16, requesting medical assistance.

The investigation is ongoing.