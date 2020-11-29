Home of Maradona's Doctor Raided as Investigators Launch 'Potential Manslaughter' Probe

Following a successful emergency brain surgery earlier this month to remove a blood clot due to a subdural hematoma, Diego Maradona died as a result of cardiac arrest.

Argentine inspectors raided the home of Diego Maradona’s doctor on Sunday amid a probe into a possible case of involuntary manslaughter surrounding the late footballer's death.

The storm follows a demand by Maradona’s lawyer last week for a full investigation into the circumstances over the death of the 60-year-old former football star, who passed away Wednesday after a heart attack, the Mirror reports.

According to the outlet, law enforcement charged on 33-year old Dr Leopoldo Luque's home around 8:40 am Sunday. He is expected to be interrogated as they investigate potential medical negligence prior to Maradona’s death.

“As Luque was Maradona’s personal physician the decision was taken to search his house and surgery (office) to look for documents that could determine whether, during Maradona’s treatment at home, there were any irregularities”, an unnamed law enforcement source told Argentinian outlet La Nacion.

Formal charges could be introduced later if the authorities deem there is sufficient evidence to require criminal charges and a trial.

Investigators are reported to be looking for details of the medicine given to Maradona and his health records and other documents that could aid in the case.

On Thursday, the soccer star’s lawyer, Matias Moria, was skeptical of the circumstances around the incident.

“The ambulance took more than half an hour to arrive, which was criminal idiocy”, he said, the Independent Online said.

The Mirror reported that a document leaked to Argentinian media showed that psychiatrists responsible for Maradona’s treatment while he was in the hospital asked for a permanent ambulance presence by his rented San Andreas home following his 11 November release.

The 4 November document also includes “nurses, preferably male nurses employed full-time and specialising in substance abuse” were meant to be included in Maradona’s home treatment program.

Maradona’s daughters — Dalma, Giannina, and Jana — told investigators on Saturday and raised questions about potential complicity by Luque in the death of their father.

​State prosecutors have examined the CCTV footage from the estate cameras where Diego was living as well as the phones of the nurses who were caring for him. Authorities said there was no indication that there was any criminality involved and everything at the time suggests Maradona died of natural causes.

Leopoldo Luque was not present at the rented home when the former footballer died.

Maradona is said to have been among the greatest in the sport, scoring 34 goals during 91 international performances, including participation in four World Cups.