Juan Guaido's Deputy Luis Florido Prosecuted For Failed Coup Flees to Colombia

A deputy to self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, earlier prosecuted for his role in the failed coup attempt on 30 April, has fled to Colombia, AFP reports.

Luis Florido announced he has fled Venezuela for neighbouring Colombia, in a video posted on Twitter Friday.

"I am out of the country in Colombia, safe from a regime ready to imprison deputies," said Juan Guaido's deputy in his video.

Aquí la otra parte del vídeo de mi pronunciamiento, sigamos luchando porque Venezuela lo vale ¡Fuerza Venezolanos! #10M pic.twitter.com/RoIwhAbWyl — Luis Florido (@LuisFlorido) May 10, 2019

Earlier in the day Venezuela's Supreme Court has decreed to put the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Edgar Zambrano, in pretrial detention at a military jail in the capital Caracas.

Edgar Zambrano was earlier apprehended by intelligence agents for his support of the failed uprising orchestrated by the country's self-proclaimed president, Guaido.

After a failed coup attempt on 30 April Venezuela's Constituent Assembly stripped Edgar Jose Zambrano, Luis Florido, Henry Ramos Allup, Richard Blanco, Marianela Lopez, Simon Calzadilla and Americo de Grazia of their paliamentary immunity.

The prosecution charges them with high treason, public conspiring for violating law, inciting civil uprising, and power usurpation, among other crimes.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW