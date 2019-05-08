Caracas Strips 7 Venezuelan Lawmakers of Immunity Over Failed Coup - Reports

Venezuela's Constituent Assembly stripped on Tuesday seven lawmakers of their paliamentary immunity for supporting last week's failed coup against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, AFP reported.
Earlier, Venezuela's Supreme Court opened a criminal action against seven opposition lawmakers for treason and rebellion.
On 30 April, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido urged Venezuelan civilians and servicemen to take to the streets to help depose President Nicolas Maduro. In response, Maduro said that the commanders of all regions and zones of integral defence had reiterated their full loyalty to the people, constitution and homeland.
On Sunday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza confirmed that the attempt to oust Maduro had "failed completely".
Amid the events, which Caracas has described as a failed coup attempt, US National Security Adviser John Bolton reiterated that "all options are on the table" with regard to Venezuela, adding, however, that Washington hoped to see a peaceful transfer of power.
Moreover, a number of high-ranking US officials have repeatedly stated that all options remain on the table with regard to the Venezuelan crisis, including military action. Russia, China, and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.
