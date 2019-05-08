Caracas Strips 7 Venezuelan Lawmakers of Immunity Over Failed Coup - Reports

Leader of Venezuela's Constituent Assembly Diosdado Cabello said earlier that Caracas would remove immunity from the lawmakers who took part in the recent coup attempt in the country.

Venezuela's Constituent Assembly stripped on Tuesday seven lawmakers of their paliamentary immunity for supporting last week's failed coup against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, AFP reported.

Earlier, Venezuela's Supreme Court opened a criminal action against seven opposition lawmakers for treason and rebellion.

On 30 April, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido urged Venezuelan civilians and servicemen to take to the streets to help depose President Nicolas Maduro. In response, Maduro said that the commanders of all regions and zones of integral defence had reiterated their full loyalty to the people, constitution and homeland.

© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader 'Carrots', Warnings: Pence to Offer New Incentives to Venezuela Military - Report

The coup attempt turned violent and resulted in some 240 people being injured, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

On Sunday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza confirmed that the attempt to oust Maduro had "failed completely".

Amid the events, which Caracas has described as a failed coup attempt, US National Security Adviser John Bolton reiterated that "all options are on the table" with regard to Venezuela, adding, however, that Washington hoped to see a peaceful transfer of power.

The situation in Venezuela remains tense since January when Guaido illegally proclaimed himself an interim president. Washington immediately endorsed Guaido, called on Maduro to step down and seized billions of dollars’ worth of the country’s oil assets.

Moreover, a number of high-ranking US officials have repeatedly stated that all options remain on the table with regard to the Venezuelan crisis, including military action. Russia, China, and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally-elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

