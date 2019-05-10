Venezuelan Opposiiton Lawmaker Enters Italian Embassy in Caracas - Reports

The Venezuelan Constituent National Assembly removed earlier parliamentary immunity from seven opposition lawmakers who took part in the recent failed coup in the country.

Edgar Jose Zambrano, Luis Florido, Henry Ramos Allup, Richard Blanco, Marianela Lopez, Simon Calzadilla and Americo de Grazia lost their immunity. The prosecution charges them with high treason, public conspiring for violating the law, inciting civil uprising, and power usurpation, among other crimes.

According to Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the matter, Americo de Grazia entered Thursday the Italian embassy in Caracas.

No le daré el gusto, a la #NarcoDictadura que me exhiba como trofeo y me use como rehén, a cambio de condonarles sus crímenes de lesa humanidad, violación de los DDHH, corrupción, narcotrafico y terrorismo. Sigo en la lucha. #VenezuelaValeLaPena. Y agradezco la acogida de ITALIA. — Americo De Grazia (@AmericoDeGrazia) 9 мая 2019 г.

"I thank Italy", De Grazia wrote on Twitter. However, the opposition lawmaker did not say he had taken refuge in the embassy.

Venezuela has been rocked by unrest since January when Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the country’s interim president and was recognized by the United States and dozens of other nations.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Maduro, recognized by China and Russia among numerous other countries, has accused the United States of seeking to overthrow his government and install Guaido in a bid to get hold of Venezuela's natural resources.

On 30 April, Guaido urged Venezuelan civilians and servicemen to take to the streets to help depose constitutionally-elected Maduro. In response, Maduro said that the commanders of all regions and zones of integral defence had reiterated their full loyalty to the people, constitution and homeland. The coup attempt turned violent and resulted in some 240 people being injured, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

