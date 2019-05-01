Moscow: US Claim That Russia Convinced Maduro Not to Flee Part of 'Info War'

On Tuesday, opposition leader Juan Guaido attempted to initiate a "final phase" in his bid to seize power in the Latin American country, with forces loyal to President Nicolas Maduro successfully resisting the coup plotters amid violent clashes in Caracas.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's claim that Russian authorities supposedly convinced President Maduro not to flee the country are not true, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told CNN.

"Washington tried its best to demoralize the Venezuelan army and now used fakes as part of an information war," Zakharova said.

Earlier, Pompeo claimed that Maduro had planned to flee his home coutnry for Cuba before being talked out of it by "the Russians."

"We've watched throughout the day, it's been a long time since anyone's seen Maduro," Pompeo said. "He had an airplane on the tarmac, he was ready to leave this morning as we understand it and the Russians indicated he should stay," he added. "He was headed for Havana," the secretary of state clarified.

On Tuesday, Maduro appeared on Venezuelan state television, telling his countrymen and women that he had appointed prosecutors to investigate an attempted coup in his country following unrest earlier in the day which left at least 69 people injured amid clashes between demonstrators and security forces in the capital.

Earlier in the day, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and his supporters gathered in Caracas in front of the La Carlota military base, announcing that the "Operation Freedom" campaign to oust the current government had started its "final phase," and calling on the military to join protests against Maduro.

