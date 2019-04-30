People Take to Streets Outside Airbase After Guaido's Announcement (VIDEO)

Earlier today, Venezuela's self-proclaimed president announced a so-called "final phase" in his attempt to topple the legitimate Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro.

The opposition figure, Juan Guaido, has called for the final stage of his so-called "Operation Freedom" from La Carlota military base in the Venezuelan capital Caracas alongside service personnel.

The last time that Guaido called on Venezuelan citizens to join "Operation Freedom" in the wake of a massive blackout in the country, which was a result of sabotage on a power plant, he claimed to have gathered "thousands" of protesters for rallies across the country.

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Twitter that Venezuela is "confronting and deactivating a small group of military traitors who positioned themselves to promote a coup d'etat against the Constitution and the peace of the Republic", and urged citizens to oppose them.

Venezuela has been embroiled in political chaos since January, when Guaido declared himself president. The move has been recognised by over 50 countries including the United States as well as many EU nations.

However, many other countries, including Russia, China, and Turkey continue to support constitutionally elected President Nicolas Maduro.

