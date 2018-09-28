Mexican Senator Under Fire for Demanding Blameless Blogger's 'Pimp's Number'

The student from Mexico, who also happens to have a racy account on Instagram with more than 150K followers, has been making headlines after photos emerged of a Senator replying to a photo of her that had been sent to him via Whatsapp with an indecent proposal.

A Mexican legislator representing the conservative National Action Party, Ismael Cabeza de Vaca, has been photographed by a journalists chatting with two people via WhatsApp while Senate was in session. In the photo, later distributed nationwide, he had commented in response to the picture of a young girl who later turned out to be twenty-year-old marketing student Fernanda Moreno, “Give me her pimp's phone number. Not to sound rude, but I want to f*** her."

Moreno was shocked to discover that she'd become famous nationwide as a prostitute after she was tagged in publications. Her Instagram account has thousands of followers; there she posts mostly photos of herself in a bikini, tiny tops and dresses showing off her cleavage, as well as pictures with her boyfriend and friends.

She reacted with a video on her Instagram, stating "I'm not an escort and I do not know why the photos got to this man's phone."

She also clarified that she has a boyfriend and a family, adding that she was alarmed that her picture has been dragged into a prostitution scandal.

She urged her followers to be careful about uploading racy content on social media.

Ismael Cabeza de Vaca apologized on Twitter for his behavior in what he described as “a private conversation" during the Senate session and branded his comments as "an inappropriate joke."

Ofrezco una sincera disculpa por la forma ofensiva en la que me expresé en una comunicación privada durante la sesión del Senado No debí participar en una conversación claramente misógina, mucho menos con esas palabras Más allá de una broma inapropiada, nunca tuve otra intención — Ismael Cabeza deVaca (@IGCabezadeVaca) 26 сентября 2018 г.

​“I offer a sincere apology for the offensive way in which I expressed myself in a private conversation during the Senate session. I should not have participated in a clearly misogynistic conversation, much less with those words. I never had any intentions other than making an inappropriate joke.”

President of the Senate Martí Batres confirmed on Twitter that his behavior would be investigated during the session.