Dial M for Model: Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter Steals the Show on Instagram

While her late grandmother has become a Hollywood legend, Pauline Ducruet took to a more conventional tool to garner public attention – Instagram.

Pauline Ducruet, the eldest daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco and the granddaughter of the legendary Grace Kelly, has emerged as an Instagram sensation.

The 24-year-old stunner is 14th in line to the Monegasque throne — and she apparently enjoys her royal status, updating her 44,000-strong Instagram audience with details of her vacations on tropical islands.

Her followers seemingly cannot get enough of the royal starlet.

"You look so much like your Mom, two beauties," triciabernier wrote.

"Without a doubt, you are Grace Kelly's grand-daughter! Gorgeous!" another woman exclaimed.

She graduated from the lauded Parsons' School of Design in New York in 2017. She regularly takes to Instagram to flaunt designer clothing from big names such as Tom Ford and Jean-Paul Gaultier.