Instagram Model Mocked for Staging Luxurious Lifestyle Photo

Hong Kong Instagram model and photographer Harimao Lee came under fire for the attempt to show-off her business class flight with fairy lights and sitting backward in the seat.

"It was the long dark night during the flight from HK to Rome. Stargazing is one thing to do in the cabin,” Lee, who has 127,000 followers on Instagram noted under the photo, which she posted on August 19.

The photo got more than 15,000 likes and 180 comments – one of the most successful on Harimao’s channel. However, the picture went viral almost a month later, with social media users slamming blogger over the fact that the photo looks unnatural, especially with fairy lights.

What the actual f*ck? Who in their right mind brings fairy lights on a plane? pic.twitter.com/VGZ0AtBGNs — akinsoul (@akinsoul) September 18, 2018

The post was most likely paid for by Cathay Pacific Airways, as it featured the hashtag #cathaycreators and appeared on the Instagram channel with the same name. Yet Twitter users were enraged with such unnatural, right-in-your-eye product placement.

Trying to bring back the romance and glamour of first class air travel? Amazing length one can go to to get ‘likes’…… — Wayne Kwong (@waynewykwong) September 19, 2018

Only a couple of months to go until she can bring a Christmas tree on board! — Ket ૐ (@OnTheRoadToYou) September 18, 2018

Users on Twitter laughed not only at the ridiculous use of lights but also at the fact that Lee was sitting in her seat backward, as aviation expert Scott Bateman tweeted. Travel writer Cynthia Drescher also wrote that the seat was already great without additional “Insta-glam.”

Also she’s sitting in the seat backwards. 🙄 — Scott Bateman (@jumbo747pilot) September 18, 2018

Awful lot of effort to make an already great seat (J, CX 77W) look Insta-glam. (she's sitting backwards/in the footwell, brought fairy lights, & has vacant side stare (at what?) down pat). Also account is an aggregation/repost acct. Do not follow. https://t.co/W509A2tME1 — Cynthia Drescher (@JetSetCD) September 18, 2018

Lee isn’t the only one who has been criticized for staging her photos to create a perfect impression. Another Instagram blogger and model, Scarlett London, started to receive death threats after staging a photo of her “perfect morning,” as the pancakes in the picture turned out to be a pile of tortillas.