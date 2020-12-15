Register
22:21 GMT15 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, center left, attends the Paris council meeting, in Paris Thursday, July 3, 2020. The Paris council meeting elected Hidalgo officially after she won the Paris 2020 mayoral elections last weekend.

    ‘Absurd, Unfair’: Paris City Authorities Fined For Employing Too Many Women in Senior Positions

    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0f/1081472454_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_aa35a3a616adf5358765f32c6cf77f9e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202012151081472349-absurd-unfair-paris-city-authorities-fined-for-employing-too-many-women-in-senior-positions/

    In April 2014, the French capital elected Anne Hidalgo, a member of the Socialist Party, as the first female mayor of Paris. The 69-year-old politician, who from 2001 to 2014 served as the city’s first deputy mayor under Bertrand Delanoe, has been re-elected for another term for the city's top official.

    France’s Public Service Ministry has fined Paris City authorities for breaking national rules on gender parity by employing too many women in senior management positions.

    The ministry decision was based on Mayor Anne Hidalgo appointing 11 women to senior Paris city hall positions, making a 69% majority of women, compared to five males.

    According to French newspaper Le Monde, the Public Service pointed out that Hidalgo’s office in 2018 violated a rule that indicates that appointments of one gender at leading positions must not exceed 60%.

    Responding to the “absurd” ruling, Hidalgo, who is the first woman to hold the post of mayor of Paris, said that she was “happy” and filled with “joy” that her office had been fined for being “too feminist”.

    “I am happy to announce that we have been fined,” Hidalgo said during a city council meeting. “The management of the city hall has, all of a sudden, become far too feminist.”

    The mayor laughed at the decision and described the fines as “absurd, unfair, irresponsible and dangerous”. She argues that French women should be promoted with “vigour because the lag everywhere in France is still very great.”

    Hidalgo promised that she, accompanied by her deputy mayors and the women working in her office, will deliver the fine payment in the amount of 90,000 euros ($110,000), to the government personally.

    “Yes, to one day achieve parity, we must speed up the tempo and ensure that more women are appointed than men,” the socialist politician noted.

    Since the 2013 rule on gender parity, under which Paris city authorities can be fined, is now repealed, France’s Public Service Minister Amelie de Montchalin, a member of the ruling Republic on the Move party, tweeted that the “absurd” fine was given for the Paris city hall 2018 staffing.

    “I want the fine paid by Paris for 2018 to finance concrete actions to promote women in the public service. I invite you to the ministry to discuss them!,” Montchalin wrote, addressing Hidalgo.

    Related:

    Vinnik's Defence Intends to Appeal Against Paris Court's Verdict, Lawyer Says
    Activists Gather Outside National Assembly in Paris to Protest Egypt President's France Visit
    Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir Match Suspended After Referee Accused of Racist Comment
    Trial of 20 Suspects Linked to November 2015 Paris Attacks to Start Next Fall, Report Says
    Demonstrators Take to Streets of Paris to Rally Against French Global Security Bill
    Tags:
    Anne Hidalgo, women, government, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London, Britain, 14 December 2020.
    Anti-Lockdown, Anti-Vaccine Protest Outside Parliament in London as Infections Surge in UK
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse