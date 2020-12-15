Paris Goes Into Night Time Lockdown as Government Fights Spread of COVID

Watch a live broadcast from Paris as the city enters its nighttime coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday.
The French authorities recently imposed a curfew in the capital from 8pm-6am to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Families will, however, be allowed to meet on Christmas Eve.
Earlier in the day, some cultural venues, including cinemas and theatres, were ordered to remain closed until at least early January. This enraged entertainment sector employees, many of whom protested in central Paris.
*Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)