Entertainment Industry Employees Protest COVID Lockdown in Paris

Watch a live broadcast from Paris where entertainment sector employees have gathered to protest coronavirus restrictions imposed in France.
On Monday, cultural venues were expected to reopen but with the current coronavirus situation showing few signs of improving, new measures have taken effect, advising the entertainment sector to remain closed until early January.
According to the World Health Organisation, there have been 2,336,136 confirmed COVID-19 cases in France, with 57,542 fatalities.
