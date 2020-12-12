Fifty People Detained During Anti-Global Security Bill Rally in Paris, Police Confirms

Earlier in the day, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that 24 people were detained before the start of the demonstration for carrying illegal and hazardous objects.
"As of 15.20 [14:20 GMT], 50 arrests were made," the police wrote on Twitter.
Mass rallies in Paris and other French cities continue for the second week after the adoption of the controversial security bill criminalizing the display and distribution of images of police officers by the French parliament's lower house last month.
The demonstrations in the French capital have escalated to unrest, triggering violent clashes between protesters and policemen, as well as numerous acts of vandalism.
Critics of the global security law have said say it may hamper the functions of mass media to cover protests and inform the French population, while also violating freedom of expression. The supporters, on the other hand, claim its main purpose is to provide more protection to security forces, which have been subjected to a series of violent acts over the past months, including the attack on a police unit in a Paris suburb of Champigny-Sur-Marne in mid-October, which prompted protests by police officers demanding better protection from the state.
#SputnikPhotos | Ce 12 décembre, des Parisiens sont de nouveau dans les rues pour manifester contre la #loiSécuritéglobale— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) December 12, 2020
Pour en savoir plus: https://t.co/DbgQaJZ2U1 pic.twitter.com/5XTZTtgamF
#SputnikVidéo | Lors d'une charge policière à #Paris, une participante à la manif contre la #loiSécuritéGlobale a été interpellée— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) December 12, 2020
Pour en savoir plus: https://t.co/DbgQaJZ2U1 pic.twitter.com/wR1ELYP9Wp
#SputnikVidéo | Un homme blessé pendant la charge policière à la manif contre la #loiSécuritéglobale est aidé par les Street Medicshttps://t.co/DbgQaJZ2U1 pic.twitter.com/9J8sKokhKq— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) December 12, 2020
