Making Millions From YouTube: PewDiePie's Net Worth REVEALED

Widely known as PewDiePie, the controversial talented Swedish vlogger started off a YouTube channel called Pewdie back in 2006, eventually becoming the first YouTuber to hit the 15 million subscriber mark.

For two years now, Swedish YouTuber, actor, comedian and gamer–commentator, PewDiePie has boasted a net worth of around $30-$50 million, Business Times reported.

Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg from Gothenburg, Sweden began his video game commentary videos in 2006 with tremendous success, as gaming commentary, horror games, and Let's Plays began to explode, adding his own brand of humour and emotion.

He may not have been the first person to play video games while recording himself, but it was his brash humour that went a long way towards selling his content. Besides his Let's Play series, he expanded into a variety of content, including podcasts, comments reactions, Indie games, playing fan-made games, filming collaboration videos, and much more.

Felix Kjellberg dropped out of school in Chalmers driven by a desire to pursue his true calling, oblivious at the time that gaming could actually bring him fame and fortune.

Back then, at the start, he described it as something he just "loved to do."

In his video game commentaries, Kjellberg started out with mainstream video games, such as Minecraft and Call of Duty, although he was particularly noted for his Let's Plays of Amnesia: The Dark Descent and its related mods.

​READ MORE: T-Series Boss Says He Dethroned PewDiePie to Teach Him a Lesson

PewdiePie has always relied on gameplay and his own deeply ironic sense of humour to make his shows work, with the internet offering an infinite supply of material.

PewDiePie recently locked horns for subscribers in a battle with Bollywood music channel T-Series, who entered the race cresting a wave of follower upsurge due to India's expanding Wi-Fi service.

However, the battle took a surprising turn, as the YouTube star ended the ‘Subscribe to PewDiePie' movement, as he explained how the movement had soured.

“It’s something that started off as a way to keep me as the number one most subscribed channel on YouTube," he said, telling fans that diss tracks aimed at the channel were made in fun, and weren't meant to be taken seriously.

“But it’s clear to me now the subscribe to PewDiePie moment should have ended then. This was made to be fun and it’s clearly not fun anymore. It’s gone too far."

PewDiePie racks up an average of 180 million views per month.

With $7.50 for per 1000 views, his earnings were calculated at around 1 million dollars per month, writes Business Times, adding that by 2018, his net worth was somewhere around $30-$50 million.

In 2019, his net worth was allegedly close to around $20 million.

Pew-DiePie currently boasts 95 million subscribers, 21.3 billion total views, and 3,800 uploaded videos as of 7 May 2019.

READ MORE: PewDiePie Laments Obsessed Fans Won't Leave Him Alone in Real Life

Pewdiepie has certainly come a long way, and regardless of personal taste, it’s clear that Kjellberg is very good at what he does, with his subscriber count clearly attesting to that.

According to Kjellberg, there is no producer, cameraman or director behind the scenes of his vlogs, as he makes ample use of one of the world’s biggest public platforms.

Unpolished and unscripted, the charismatic Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg thus offers a raw, volatile connection between performer and audience – perhaps one of the secrets behind YouTube’s success.