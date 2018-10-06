Register
17:13 GMT +306 October 2018
    2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) arrives with her husband former President Bill Clinton for the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017

    Bill Clinton Goes Full Bavarian at Oktoberfest, Hillary Sticks to Her Ways

    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    As the former US first couple has had a date at the world’s most famous beer festival, which comes to an end on October 7 in Munich, the ex-president in his leather shorts and a vest has attracted stares as well as local women in traditional dirndl dresses.

    Following in the footsteps of many celebrities, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and a few top football stars, Bill and Hillary Clinton have showed up at the traditional German beer festival Oktoberfest. The power couple, accompanied by a security detail, has dropped by the famous Kaefer tent, especially favored by movie, TV and sports stars, to grab a beer and have some Bavarian-style fun.

    ​According to the German newspaper Die Welt, the two got out of a black car, waved briefly, and then disappeared into the tent, where the celebration took place. Bill Clinton wore traditional Bavarian leather pants, Lederhosen as well as knee socks and a buttoned-up vest, while his wife, the 2016 Presidential candidate, preferred her brand name trousers and elongated jacket, this time in orange and yellow.

    ​According to the media, the ex-president sat next to the German Princess of Thurn and Taxis Gloria with a mug of beer in his hand. He was also spotted laughing and hugging some women dressed in traditional dirndl dresses.

    ​Former US President Barack Obama earlier voiced his wish to visit the Oktoberfest after the end of his term in 2016.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
