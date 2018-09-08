Register
17:49 GMT +308 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman in traditional Bavarian dress sits in a beer tent at the Theresienwiese fair grounds of the Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, southern Germany, on September 20, 2015.

    Germans Angered by Tourists Wearing Bavarian-Style 'Porn Dresses' at Oktoberfest

    © AFP 2018 / DPA / KARL-JOSEF HILDENBRAND
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As the world's number one beer festival draws near, the streets of Bavaria will soon see an influx of not only locals, but also tourists from other countries wearing national dresses, including the famous dirndl dress, which, over the years, has become more and more revealing both in terms of bosom and the shortness of the skirt.

    Prominent Bavarian residents have expressed their dissatisfaction with the "sexualization" of Bavarian national costumes. Many visitors of the world-wide famous annual beer festival dress up in traditional local attire, which include the dirndl for women and lederhosen for men, to "fit in." It turns out that some locals do not find it appropriate at all, especially considering the modern-day innovations that have been made to the female costume.

    Munich-based detective author Friedrich Ani said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine that he can't quite comprehend why young women would dress up in such short-cut "porno dresses" made from cheap materials and that have "nothing to do with [Bavarian] identity."

    READ MORE: 'World's Hottest Gran's' Fans Awed by Her Naked Curves in Fishnet Dress (PHOTOS)

    Former chairman of Munich's Georgenstoana Baierbrunn folk group Franz Thalhammer, cited by The Times, called the modern versions of the dirndl "crazy." He also slammed tourists who think that they can buy a national Bavarian dress and all of a sudden become Bavarians.

    "You go in a tent and it's full of paralytic Australians and Italians and they've forked out €250 for a complete Bavarian outfit and think they're Bavarians. It's as if I'd walk around half-naked and say I'm Australian," he said.

    Owner of the Carnival Store in London, Ulku Stephanides, cited by The Daily Mail, says her store has both knee-length and much shorter versions of the dirndl, which are more popular than the regular-sized dresses, as most of her customers want "to look sexy."

    The Oktoberfest has kicked off on September 22 every year since 1800, when the event was established. The beer fair is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals. At least 6.2 million people visited the event last year.

    Related:

    Let It Beer! Oktoberfest Fun Begins in Germany
    Prost! Munich Mayor Invites Obama to Oktoberfest
    Six Million Beer Lovers to Visit Oktoberfest This Year
    Munich Bumps Up Security for Oktoberfest After Wave of Europe Terror
    For The First Time Oktoberfest Attendants Must Endure Security Checks
    Licence to Drink: Germany Paying for Foreign Spies' Steins at Oktoberfest
    Tags:
    opinion, porn, dress, dirndl, Oktoberfest, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty & Strength: Photographer Opens World of N Korean Women in Portrait Series
    Beauty & Strength: Photographer Opens World of N Korean Women in Portrait Series
    TREASON?
    TREASON?
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok