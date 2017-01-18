Prost! Munich Mayor Invites Obama to Oktoberfest

Dieter Reiter's office confirmed it had sent Obama an invitation to the event, after the outgoing-president repeatedly stated his desire to take part in the festivities, which attract more than six million visitors to Munich each year.

Obama raised the subject in November 2016 while meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as part of his last tour of Europe.

We already know that Obama likes Weißbier; @realDonaldTrump need not show up. Won't be welcome at #Oktoberfest https://t.co/YZP7fLtB1G — Lars Halter (@lars_halter) January 18, 2017

​"I have somehow continued to miss Oktoberfest, so that's probably something that is better for me to do as a former president rather than as president. I'll have more fun," Obama said back then.

If Obama does take up the mayor's offer he might not be the only former president decked out in lederhosen and enjoying Bavaria's world-famous beers, with outgoing German head of state Joachim Gauck also invited to this year's event.

Moving Van Spotted Outside New Home

As Obama enjoys his last days as president before Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, January 20, a moving van has been spotted outside the Obama family's new home in Washington DC.

The home, in the city's residential neighborhood of Kalorama, has eight bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms and covers 8,200 square feet.

Moving van outside the Obama's new home in Kalorama. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/GZVf5aPN3o — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) January 16, 2017

​In an interview with 60 Minutes, the president said he and his family were looking forward to moving out of the White House.

"I mean, the girls, obviously, you know, they are now of an age in which the constraints of Secret Service and bubbles and all that stuff has gotten pretty old," Obama said.

"Michelle never fully took to the scrutiny. I mean, she's thrived as a First Lady, but it's not her preference."