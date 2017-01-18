Register
21:09 GMT +318 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Barack Obama smiles as he arrives in Kruen, southern Germany, June 7, 2015

    Prost! Munich Mayor Invites Obama to Oktoberfest

    © REUTERS/ Daniel Karmann/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    0 5621

    He might be preparing to hand over the keys to the White House in just a couple of days, but it seems outgoing-US President Barack Obama won't be short of options in his post-presidential life, with the Mayor of Munich inviting him to the city's world-famous Oktoberfest celebration.

    Dieter Reiter's office confirmed it had sent Obama an invitation to the event, after the outgoing-president repeatedly stated his desire to take part in the festivities, which attract more than six million visitors to Munich each year.

    Obama raised the subject in November 2016 while meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as part of his last tour of Europe.

    ​"I have somehow continued to miss Oktoberfest, so that's probably something that is better for me to do as a former president rather than as president. I'll have more fun," Obama said back then.

    If Obama does take up the mayor's offer he might not be the only former president decked out in lederhosen and enjoying Bavaria's world-famous beers, with outgoing German head of state Joachim Gauck also invited to this year's event.

    Moving Van Spotted Outside New Home

    As Obama enjoys his last days as president before Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, January 20, a moving van has been spotted outside the Obama family's new home in Washington DC.

    The home, in the city's residential neighborhood of Kalorama, has eight bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms and covers 8,200 square feet.

    ​In an interview with 60 Minutes, the president said he and his family were looking forward to moving out of the White House.

    "I mean, the girls, obviously, you know, they are now of an age in which the constraints of Secret Service and bubbles and all that stuff has gotten pretty old," Obama said.

    "Michelle never fully took to the scrutiny. I mean, she's thrived as a First Lady, but it's not her preference."    

    Related:

    Six Million Beer Lovers to Visit Oktoberfest This Year
    Licence to Drink: Germany Paying for Foreign Spies' Steins at Oktoberfest
    Obama Orders US Security Team to Stay on High Alert at Trump Inauguration
    Trump to Take Oath of Office on Lincoln's Bible at Inauguration Ceremony
    Tags:
    celebration, beer, festival, White House, Trump's inauguration, Oktoberfest, Angela Merkel, Joachim Gauck, Barack Obama, Germany, Washington, United States, Munich
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok