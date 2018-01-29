Register
    EU 'Stands Ready' to React 'Swiftly' to Any Trump Trade Curbs

    The European Union has reacted to US President Donald Trump's criticism over, what he called, the EU's unfair trade practices, which the President sees as discriminatory toward the US, explaining by it the expanding US foreign trade deficit.

    "We here, in the European Union, believe that trade can and should be win-win. We also believe that while trade has to be open and fair, it has also to be rules-based. The European Union stands ready to react swiftly and appropriately in case our exports are affected by any restrictive trade measures from the United States," Margaritis Skinas, the official representative of the European Commission (EC) stated on Monday at a press conference in Brussels.

    The comment follows US President Donald Trump's  statement made earlier in the day during an interview with UK ITV broadcaster, saying that he had a lot of problems with the European Union in the sphere of trade, calling their practices discriminatory toward the US and explaining that their alleged international currency manipulations had impacted the US trade deficit over the past two decades.

    In his tough rhetoric on the issue, Trump announced he would pursue full enforcement of international trade rules, and didn't rule out the further use of customs tariffs and regulatory action against dumping practices and foreign currency manipulations. This comes after he slapped Chinese and South Korean washing machines and solar panels with a 30-percent import tax.

    However, the EU has criticized President Trump-proposed economic policies in the US as well, calling them a 'threat' to international trade and economic relations, envisioning higher competition for markets and investment capital from American companies.

    In September, the EU's economic and financial committee stated that the rise of the American protectionism and supply-side reforms are poised to undermine the stability of global trade. The US' shift toward an export-driven economic model, the EU says, could do significant harm to the international economic ties and suppress the global growth outlook.

    trade, sanctions, European Union, Margaritis Skinas, Donald Trump, United States
