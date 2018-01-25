Trump Says Open to TPP Agreement if 'Substantially' Better Deal Struck

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that he might be open to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement if there were substantial improvements made to the deal.

"I would do TPP if we were able to make a substantially better deal. The deal was terrible," Trump said in an interview with CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In November 2017, during the APEC summit in the Vietnamese resort of Danang, 11 TPP countries agreed to revive the free-trade deal which will be called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and signed in March. However, it still needs to be finalized since the countries' ministers of trade announced a preliminary deal and there are some details to work out later.

The TPP agreement, which aims to remove trade barriers among its signatories, was originally signed in 2015 by Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United States and Vietnam. In January, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on the US withdrawal from the agreement as he believes the deal is against American national interests.