Register
19:48 GMT +310 September 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump

    EU Blasts Trump Economic Policies as ‘Disruptive’ to Global Trade

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 27121

    The EU says the President Trump-proposed economic reforms in the US are a ‘threat’ to international trade and economic relations, envisioning higher competition for markets and investment capital from American companies.

    Kristian Rouz — The EU's economic and financial committee expressed its harsh criticism of the US President Donald Trump's economic policies, saying that the rise of the American protectionism and supply-side reforms are poised to undermine the stability of global trade. The US' shift toward an export-driven economic model, the EU says, could do significant harm to the international economic ties and suppress the global growth outlook.

    The EU's report comes amidst the rise in the US' exports in recent months, especially in manufactured goods and the hi-tech sector, which threatens Germany's foreign trade. Germany has been the European economic powerhouse for at least the past 10 years due to its foreign trade surplus driven by the global demand for high-end industrial products, machine parts, and technology.

    Now that the US is becoming a more prominent competitor to Germany, the EU is worried as its economic growth is greatly dependent on Germany's exports.

    "The effects of that (Trumponomics) could be much more damaging than had been thought until now," an internal EU committee document read, as cited by the German press.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ John MacDougall
    North Korean Crisis Reveals Biggest Rift in US-EU Relations Since WWII
    The EU also expressed concern over the Trump administration's plans to increase budget spending and cut taxes, saying that US foreign debt is nearing "unsustainable levels."

    The reason that the Germans are concerned about US foreign debt is that the Deutsche Bunds, or the German governmental debt notes, are one of the world's most-attractive safe-haven assets — as are US Treasury notes. Now, with Trump's plan to go deeper into debt in the medium-term in order to finance the reforms, the Treasury value is poised to decline due to higher emission.

    This will boost the yield and investor appeal of the US debt notes, complicating the German borrowing effort, which might compress Berlin's ability to finance its own budget obligations.

    "The decline in international investments is a possible vulnerability," the EU statement said.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump confer at the start of the first working session of the G20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ John MacDougall
    EU Opposes US Anti-Russian Sanctions 'Only Because It Wants to Harm Trump'
    There is an internal divide within the EU, however, regarding the European perception of President Trump's reforms. Whilst Germany is explicitly worried, other EU member-states see certain benefits stemming from the projected disruptions in international trade, such as a chance to boost the volumes of the intra-bloc trade, and capitalize on the regional markets the US might voluntarily abandon.

    Earlier this month, Eurozone's chief finance minister referred to Trump's planning as "more realistic and sensible" that many other economic strategies currently considered across the globe after nearly a decade of a very slow economic recovery.

    EU's Jeroen Dijsselbloem said that whilst there are still some concerns over the possible global spillovers of Trump's agenda, its overall perception leaves enough room for moderate optimism.

    "If the Americans no longer lead the free world then the Europeans should consider taking that lead," he said. It is "an opportunity for Europe to step further," Dijsselbloem added.

    Meanwhile, in the UK, where most Brexit supporters happen to be Trump sympathizers as well, the US administration's lack of progress on the proposed reforms encourages the anti-Brexit sentiment.

    Demonstrators make their way along Piccadilly in London, Saturday Sept. 9, 2017, protesting Britain’s plans to withdraw from the European Union
    © AP Photo/ John Stillwell
    Thousands Take to London's Streets in Protest Against Brexit (VIDEO)
    As the Brexit talks falter, hampering the UK's economic growth, and the US administration is bracing for the broadband economic reform very cautiously, the ‘soft Brexit' and ‘reverse Brexit' platforms are gaining prominence. A ‘hard Brexit' would be immediately beneficial for the UK after President Trump would have enforced his proposed reforms, as the UK could pivot to its former Empire and even strike a trade deal with the US.

    As of now, however, there are still too many links between Albion and the continent, and Trump's US has little to offer in the global economy, which is still dominated by the trade patterns of the past eight years.

    All that being said, the Trump administration currently benefits the EU ideologically, but in the longer run, a successful series of reforms in the US would reshape the global economic map significantly, and Brexit appears to be a proper long-term-adjustment strategy.

    This is part of the reason the UK will protract on its Brexit decision for as long as it can.

    Tags:
    EU economy, US economy, economic policy, economic measures, economy, European Union, Donald Trump, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cats on Tracks: A Ride Aboard the Japanese Feline Train Cafe
    Cats on Tracks: A Ride Aboard the Japanese Feline Train Cafe
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok