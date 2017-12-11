Register
    Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven

    Swedish Prime Minister Outraged by Attack on Synagogue, Anti-Jewish Rally

    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    The Swedish prime minister has addressed anti-semitic sentiments growing in the country amid the recent US decision on Jerusalem, which caused a negative reaction of Muslims worldwide.

    "I am outraged by the attack on the synagogue in Gothenburg yesterday and that violence against Jews was incited at a demonstration in Malmo. There is no place for anti-Semitism in Swedish society. The perpetrators must be held to account. All democratic forces must now work together to build a tolerant and open society in which everyone feels safe," Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in a statement on Sunday, commenting on the recent attack on a synagogue in the city of Gothenburg and an anti-Jewish rally in the city of Malmo.

    On Saturday, a group of masked people firebombed a synagogue in Sweden's second-largest city, Gothenburg. No people have been injured in the incident and the fire was quickly extinguished. On the same day, Malmo, Sweden's third biggest city, witnessed an anti-Semitic rally. The Jewish Agency for Israel spokesperson Avi Mayer expressed on Sunday his concern over the events in Sweden.

    READ MORE: Jewish Agency for Israel Alarmed Over Growing Anti-Semitic Sentiment in Sweden

    The recent anti-Jewish sentiments in Sweden intensified three days after the announcement of the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv, which prompted a negative reaction of Muslims worldwide.

    On December 10, President Emmanuel Macron urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate with the Palestinians on the controversial US decision, after Israel's top official had urged the Palestinians to agree that Jerusalem is the capital of the Jewish state, claiming that the sooner they "come to grips with this reality," the faster the sides would move toward a peace settlement.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Calls on Palestinians to Agree Jerusalem is 'Israel's Capital'

    The international community believes that the status of East Jerusalem, a holy site for three religions, should be determined based on an agreement with the Palestinians, who seek to create their own state with the capital in the Holy City.

    Tags:
    synagogue, rally, anti-Semitism, attack, Stefan Lofven, Sweden
