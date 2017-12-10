Jewish Agency for Israel Alarmed Over Growing Anti-Semitic Sentiment in Sweden

A group of masked people reportedly has firebombed a synagogue in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.

According to local media reports, no person has been injured in the incident that occured Saturday in the second biggest city of Sweden. The fire was extinguished soon after the attack. Swedish law enforcement forces have locked the area, launching probe into the incident, media reports say.

No-go Sweden:

1. FM @margotwallstrom calls USA recognition of Israel's capital 'catastrophic', 'unilateral', 'jeopardizes peace & stability in region & beyond'

2. Malmö rally chants 'We will shoot the Jews'

3. Gothenburg tonight: 21 masked men firebomb synagogue, terrorize youths pic.twitter.com/VLCjWV8I0K — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) 10 декабря 2017 г.

Meantime, In Malmo hundreds of people participated in an anti-Semitic rally, chanting insults over US move on Jerusalem, Swedish media outlets reported.

“We will shoot Jews” chants heard at rally in Sweden https://t.co/P9OGvFBfpZ — Rabbi Steven Burg (@stevenburg) 10 декабря 2017 г.

Jewish Agency for Israel spokesperson Avi Mayer expressed on Sunday his concern over the recent anti-Semitic attack and rally that took place in Sweden.

“Just last night, protesters shouted ‘we're going to shoot the Jews’ in Malmo, Sweden's third-largest city… I cannot imagine what it feels like to be a Swedish Jew today,” Mayer wrote on his Twitter page.

The recent events in Sweden occurred three days after US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv, which caused a negative reaction of Muslims worldwide.