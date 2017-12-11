Thousands of Protesters Rally in Berlin Over Trump Jerusalem Move (VIDEO)

A demonstration took place in the Neukolln district of Berlin on Sunday, the Bild newspaper reported, adding that protesters burnt Israeli flags during the rally.

Local media estimated that some 2,500 people staged a demonstration in Berlin protesting US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Police reportedly detained a dozen participants during the protest.

Anti @realDonaldTrump protest today in Berlin. People expressed their rejection of Zionist occupation, as well as their determination to defend the Arab nature of Jerusalem #Berlin #Jerusalam pic.twitter.com/34z7k2jSl4 — Taqadum Al-khatib (@taqadum) 10 декабря 2017 г.

German authorities have condemned several anti-Israeli rallies taking place in Germany.

“We will not accept such disgraceful insults to the Jews and the state of Israel,” German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas said that any forms of anti-Semitism posed a challenge for Germany.

Trump, in his capacity as US president, on Wednesday recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and signed a document to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the heavily disputed city, sparking a violently negative reactions around the world. The sharpest rebukes, however, were sounded in the Middle East.

Mass protests against Trump's controversial action have occurred in many countries around the globe.