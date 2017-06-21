Register
    US army soldiers (File)

    I Pee Freely: US Soldier Relieves Himself on Lithuanian Government Building

    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Europe
    A US Army soldier has been fined after getting caught urinating on the building of the Lithuanian Ministry of the Interior in Vilnius, Lithuania. The incident is the latest in what seems like a never-ending series of unpleasant situations involving NATO troops in the Baltic countries in recent weeks.

    Local news outlet BaltNews.lt reported that the offending soldier was found and detained by a police patrol Monday night. Given a short lecture about the nature of his offense and fined 15 euros (about $16.75 US), the soldier was released.

    U.S. Army soldiers attend the 2017 Iron Wolf exercise in Stasenai, Lithuania, June 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    With Friends Like These: NATO Hummer Crashes Into Civilian Car in Lithuania
    Monday's incident was not the first time NATO soldiers have run into trouble in the Baltic states in recent weeks. On Tuesday, A NATO Hummer carrying US servicemen accidentally rammed into a civilian vehicle in Marijampole, Lithuania, seriously injuring three young women inside.

    Last week, a man in rural Latvia was scared half to death after NATO troops and equipment showed up on his plot of land without warning and began live fire exercises. Before that, four NATO troops from Germany got into a drunken brawl in a small town in Lithuania.

    Late last month, a 56-year-old man in rural Estonia was charged after chasing NATO troops out of his property, while elsewhere in Estonia, NATO forces crashed three vehicles in two days' worth of drills, one into a ditch, another into a civilian motorist, and a third into an electric power line.

