Register
21:37 GMT +320 May 2017
Live
    Search
    NATO troops at a range in Estonia participating in the Saber Strike-2016 exercises, June 2016.

    DUI GIs? NATO Troops in Estonia Crash Three Vehicles in Two Days

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Stepanov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    115521

    NATO troops taking part in the Spring Storm 2017 drills in Estonia can't seem to catch a break. Local police have confirmed that an armored personnel carrier had run off the road and into a ditch on Friday evening, leaving two soldiers injured. This was the third traffic accident involving NATO troops just two days.

    On Saturday, police in northeast Estonia's Ida-Viru County told local media that a NATO APC participating in the Spring Storm 2017 drills had crashed into a ditch, leaving two soldiers injured. The accident occurred Friday evening. The two men, including the 35-year-old driver and a 33-year-old soldier, were taken to a local hospital in the town of Rakvere.

    Only hours earlier, a military jeep crashed into a civilian car as it traveled in reverse along a dirt road, also in Ida-Viru County. Photos published by Estonian media show that the military 4x4's camouflage was so thick that the driver probably couldn't see where he was going. No one was injured in the incident, but the civilian vehicle, an old Volkswagen Golf, was totaled.

    Britain's Prince Harry attends a special ceremony with presentation of the British Certificates of Commendation to Estonian servicemen during NATO's Spring Storm exercise in Otepaa, Estonia, Saturday, May 17, 2014.
    © AP Photo/ Liis Treimann
    NATO Drills in Estonia: Vehicle Catches Fire Leaving Two Servicemen Injured
    Two days before that, on Wednesday, three NATO servicemen were injured, one seriously, after the military vehicle they were in caught fire after grazing an overhead power line with its antenna. That incident occurred in the village of Aidu, northeast Estonia. 

    On Tuesday, in a separate incident not related to Spring Storm drills, a military truck near Tallinn ran over a reservist, who was taken to hospital.

    NATO's Spring Storm exercises, involving nearly 9,000 troops, kicked off on May 8, and are set to wrap up next Friday. Along with Estonian troops, about 2,300 foreign troops from over a dozen NATO countries are taking part. This includes over 800 troops from the UK, about 300 troops from France, and soldiers from Canada, Finland, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Ukraine and the US.

    Related:

    NATO Drills in Estonia: Vehicle Catches Fire Leaving Two Servicemen Injured
    Baltic Fleet Buildup: Russia's 'Natural Response' to NATO's Sabre-Rattling
    Finland Not Planning to Join NATO - Ambassador to Russia
    German Leopard 2 Tanks Arrive in Estonia to Participate in NATO Drills
    US to Expand Military Presence in Baltics to Monitor Russian Zapad-2017 Drills
    US Helicopters Land at Estonian Airbase as Part of NATO Drills - General Staff
    NATO International Spring Storm Drills Begin in Estonia - General Staff
    Great Baltic Wall: Latvia Seeks to Build Giant Fence Along Border With Belarus
    Tags:
    mishaps, accident, car accident, NATO, Estonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mother Volga: A Tour of Europe's Longest River
    Mother Volga: A Tour of Europe's Longest River
    Robert E Lee Statue Cartoon
    Robert E. See You Later
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok