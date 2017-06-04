Four NATO Soldiers Get Into 'Drunken Kung Fu' Brawl in Lithuania, Catch Flack

"Four drunken German servicemen deployed to Lithuania were harmed in a scuffle in [the town of] Jonava," local police said in a statement.
The conflict broke out on Friday night, and the soldiers are currently receiving outpatient treatment, according to law enforcement.
At a summit in July 2016, NATO decided to deploy four battalions in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland, one apiece. Britain, Germany, Canada and the United States were tasked with the mission. Over 1,200 servicemen will be stationed in the Lithuania-based battalion in 2017-2018.
Some 200 Norwegian military have arrived in Lithuania reinforcing the contingent of 450 German, 100 Belgian and 250 Dutch servicemen already deployed to the Baltic country.
Moscow has repeatedly warned that amassing troops and military equipment on its borders is provocative, violates past NATO pledges, and can lead to regional and global destabilization.
