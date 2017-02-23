Register
16:55 GMT +323 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Francois Fillon, left, and Jean-Francois Cope (File)

    French Elections: Arch-Conservative Fillon Supporter Touts 'Pragmatic Approach'

    © AP Photo/ Christophe Ena
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12011

    In an interview with Sputnik France, Jean-Francois Cope, former leader of the French conservative party Union for a Popular Movement (UMP) and supporter of embattled French presidential candidate Francois Fillon, focused on a number of sensitive issues including the upcoming elections in France and the anti-Russian sanctions.

    A woman casts her vote during the second round of the French left's presidential primary election, in Lyon, central France, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Laurent Cipriani
    Sputnik to Show French Presidential Candidates' Real Chances of Winning Election
    According to the survey's results, published by Le Journal de Dimanche newspaper earlier this month, 96 percent of Republican voters believe that former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon will continue to run in the presidential race.

    An identical poll conducted two weeks earlier indicated that 68 percent of respondents wanted Fillon to step down as a presidential nominee.

    Fillon, who was initially one of the pollsters' favorites, saw his ratings drop after a scandal broke out in late January around his wife allegedly having been paid for jobs without exercising her duties. French media also questioned Fillon's children's employment as his parliamentary assistants between 2005 and 2007.

    On February 12, Fillon confirmed in an interview with the Le Journal du Dimanche his decision to continue to pursue his bid for France's presidency despite the ongoing scandal. The first round of French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.

    On Francois Fillon

    Asked about whether the scandal will prevent Fillon from making it to the second round of the presidential elections, Jean-Francois Cope told Sputnik France that he would like Fillon to succeed because "there is no other choice."

    "The French presidential polls will be held in two months. It is impossible to imagine these elections without a candidate from France's right-wing parties. Of course, if only because we don't want the victory of the far-right party of Marine Le Pen, which would be a denial of democracy," he said.

    He added that "the main goal — regardless of the personality of Fillon – is have a candidate from the right-wing parties who will be able to uphold our program, the only one that can enable the country to stay afloat."

    "This is a pragmatic choice. And since we live in an era of pragmatism, the situation is developing successfully," Cope said, adding that for him, there is "no other choice" than Fillon.

    When asked about rumors that there were frustrated Republicans who could be behind the campaign against Fillon, Cope rejected the allegations.

    "No, I don't think so. It all started with the press, and then the investigation was opened, something that took place two months before the elections. So I don't think that the right-wing parties were behind sparking the scandal around Fillon," he said.

    On the forthcoming presidential elections in France

    Cope said that his supporters mobilized their efforts "to convince the French that the structural reforms we propose are urgently needed."

    "We need to focus on issues that are very important for the country, including those related to the economy, energy, security and diplomacy," he said.

    French far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen smiles as she visits a border post Monday Feb. 13, 2017 in Menton, southern France, at the border with Italy.
    © AP Photo/ Christian Alminana
    Un Autre Journee, Un Autre Scandale: Le Pen 'Falsified Assistant Job Contracts'
    Separately, Cope touched upon the election campaign of presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron, which Cope said "is not quite serious."

    According to Cope, Macron behaves like a "star", who wants to save the country, but does not havea program.

    "He says what people want to hear, a trick that has been used [by politicians] for years. We know that at the beginning of the presidential race people have illusions. Our strategy is to make people understand that Macron's message is false. We would like to ask him concrete questions, which will reveal his weak points," Cope said.

    On sanctions and relations with Russia

    Addressing the issue, Cope again called for a pragmatic approach, which he said should be combined with the identification of common values and common interests.

    "We have to be pragmatic. Proceeding from this, we see the real situation: the anti-Russian sanctions and Moscow's retaliatory punitive measure are a loss for both sides, both Europe and Russia," he said.

    According to Cope, this is one of the explanations of the economic recession currently in place in some European countries.

    "The embargo means lower revenues for our commercial, industrial and agricultural companies, something that should be stopped. I personally support the idea of ending the embargo in order to return to partnership relations with Russia," he said.

    Figures of Francois Fillon (L), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and French National Front leader Marine Le Pen are paraded through the crowd during the 133rd Carnival parade, the first major event since the city was attacked during Bastille Day celebrations last year in Nice, France, February 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Eric Gaillard
    Where the Right Went Wrong: Fillon, Le Pen See French Election Chances Slip
    Cope underscored that "despite all the problems, we cannot go back to the Cold War."

    "We must understand that we need a partnership with Russia in several areas, including defense, security and agriculture. This could be something that would give a new impetus to our cooperation," he concluded.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Le Pen’s Chances to Win in 1st Election Round 2.5 Points Up Since Early February
    Le Pen Likely to Beat Macron in 1st Round of French Election If Fillon Drops Out
    Almost Quarter of Frenchmen Say 'Penelopegate' Aims to Discredit Fillon – Poll
    Fillon Excludes Candidacy Withdrawal From Presidential Elections
    Fillon’s Popularity Drops to 22% Amid Fraud Scandal
    Tags:
    embargo, reforms, investigation, scandal, allegations, presidential elections, Jean-Francois Cope, Francois Fillon, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok