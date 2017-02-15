Le Pen Likely to Gain 38% of Votes in Run-Off Elections If Stands Against Macron

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Le Pen's popularity has increased by 0.5 percentage points to 38 percent since Tuesday when she was expected to get 37.5 percent, however, Macron is still likely to win the run-off elections, with current support of 62 percent of voters, the survey conducted jointly by the Ifop/Fiducial companies for local media demonstrated.

The Republicans' presidential candidate Francois Fillon was considered the leader in the presidential race, before he lost popularity amid a scandal that erupted in late January around his wife’s allegedly fake employment . Fillon has since been thought unlikely to enter the second round, however, the potential gap between him and Macron, the current leader in the polls, in the first round is rather narrow.

Some other French pollsters, for example, Opinionway, provide the possible chances for winning the run-off elections in both cases, namely, if Le Pen stands either against Fillon or Macron.

The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.