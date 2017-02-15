Le Pen Likely to Gain 38% of Votes in Run-Off Elections If Stands Against Macron

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Le Pen's popularity has increased by 0.5 percentage points to 38 percent since Tuesday when she was expected to get 37.5 percent, however, Macron is still likely to win the run-off elections, with current support of 62 percent of voters, the survey conducted jointly by the Ifop/Fiducial companies for local media demonstrated.
Some other French pollsters, for example, Opinionway, provide the possible chances for winning the run-off elections in both cases, namely, if Le Pen stands either against Fillon or Macron.
The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.
All comments
Show new comments (0)