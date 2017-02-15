Fillon Likely to Lead Le Pen 58-42% in 2nd Round of French Presidential Vote

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Le Pen's 42-percentage-points result is one point higher compared to a Tuesday poll, in which Le Pen and Fillon were likely to gain 41 and 59 percent, accordingly.

Fillon was considered the leader in the presidential race, before he lost popularity amid a scandal that erupted in late January around his wife’s allegedly fake employment. Fillon has since been thought unlikely to enter the second round, however, the potential gap between him and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, the current leader in the polls, in the first round is rather narrow.

The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.

