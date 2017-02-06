French Presidential Candidate Fillon Denies Ever Having Russia-Related Business

PARIS (Sputnik) — French presidential candidate Francois Fillon said Monday that his consulting business had never been tied to Russia.

"Lets look at my consulting business. I have been doing it between 2012 and 2016. It was legal. I have consulted various companies, including the Odo bank and the Axa insurance company," Fillon said speaking at the press conference.

He denied that there were any Russian companies or persons among clients of his consulting business.

Fillon, who was initially one of the pollsters' favorites in the French presidential race, saw his ratings drop after the scandal broke out in late January around his wife's jobs. She had been paid from state funds for jobs without exercising any duties.

The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, with the run-off slated for May 7.