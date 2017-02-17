Macron Denies French Election Tampering, Suggests Cyberattacks

"Elections are not rigged, but we face cyberattacks," Macron said on Radio Classique.
Moscow has repeatedly faced accusations from the United States and the European Union over alleged attempts to influence elections or inner policy in the Western countries without any evidence provided. Russian officials have denied all allegations, calling them absurd.
The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.
All comments
Show new comments (0)