Macron Denies French Election Tampering, Suggests Cyberattacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Macron's En Marche! movement election campaign office said that there had been "thousands of attacks" against party's IT systems, data bases, websites originating from Russia since November 2016 aimed at rigging elections.

"Elections are not rigged, but we face cyberattacks," Macron said on Radio Classique.

Moscow has repeatedly faced accusations from the United States and the European Union over alleged attempts to influence elections or inner policy in the Western countries without any evidence provided. Russian officials have denied all allegations, calling them absurd.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is slated for May 7.