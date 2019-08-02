‘Caliente’ Wildfire Spreads Through San Diego Community, Prompts Evacuations (Videos)

A wildfire burning in a field in the San Diego, California, community of Otay Mesa is spreading rapidly and could soon span 400 acres, according to firefighters.

By Thursday afternoon, San Diego police had issued mandatory evacuation orders for homes around the area, while San Diego Fire-Rescue air and ground support attempted to suppress the fire.

​As of 4 p.m., the fire, dubbed the “Caliente” fire, had spread to around 130 acres, according to estimates by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. So far, no structural damage or injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze.

​“The weather is really helping us out in this incident,” San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz told media sources, noting that the wind was moving the fire southeast into open spaces.