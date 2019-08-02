‘Caliente’ Wildfire Spreads Through San Diego Community, Prompts Evacuations (Videos)

By Thursday afternoon, San Diego police had issued mandatory evacuation orders for homes around the area, while San Diego Fire-Rescue air and ground support attempted to suppress the fire.
As of 4 p.m., the fire, dubbed the “Caliente” fire, had spread to around 130 acres, according to estimates by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. So far, no structural damage or injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze.
“The weather is really helping us out in this incident,” San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz told media sources, noting that the wind was moving the fire southeast into open spaces.
