Massive Wildfires in South Korea Kill One, Force Thousands to Evacuate (PHOTOS)

Yonhap News Agency reported earlier this week that the government of South Korea had declared a state of national disaster in Gangwon Province as intense wildfires had killed one person and forced thousands more to flee.

According to Sky News, more than 3,000 firefighters are involved in efforts to contain the massive flames that are devastating vast parts of the country. The military has also dispatched at least 16,500 troops and 32 helicopters to help them stop the disaster, which has affected at least 525 hectares (1,297 acres).

The Korea fires are spreading and people have to evacuate the area due to the fire. This really breaks my heart #PrayForKorea hopefully this awful fire stops and I hope everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/qQemVr8uml — Bts (@Bts88172448) 5 апреля 2019 г.

Media reported that 2,263 people were evacuated on Friday, while 52 schools were closed due to the deadly flames.

Huge forest fire in Korea in Sokcho. 11 injured 1 dead, still ongoing for 13+ hours pic.twitter.com/0TZfpdpvF4 — ᴅᴋᴅᴋᴛᴠ (@dkdktv92) 5 апреля 2019 г.

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon already said that the wildfires had become the "largest disaster" in the area in years, comparing it to the fire that erupted in Yangyang County back in 2005.