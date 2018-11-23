Death Toll in Northern California Wildfires Rises to 84 - Authorities

However, the number of fatalities in California rose to 84, official figures showed. The authorities expect full containment by November 30.
Go inside a @TheCaGuard #UH60M Blackhawk helicopter as it battles the #CampFire in California. pic.twitter.com/uwQTQkIyEp— U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) 20 ноября 2018 г.
The Camp Fire has been dubbed by many as the most destructive blaze in California's history. The fire burned over 150,000 acres and displaced thousands of people. Several other major fires have also exploded in California over the past weeks.
How hot was the #CampFire as it burned through #Paradise, CA? At least 2,552°F. That’s the melting point of glass, and you can see the windshields of these cars were melted. Also, alloy wheels melt at 1,220°F. They didn’t stand a chance. @weatherchannel continues live coverage. pic.twitter.com/Z9tHrOesQe— Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) 20 ноября 2018 г.
