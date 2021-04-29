Register
14:29 GMT29 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Broken camera

    Post-COVID: Will Journalists Be Just As Carried Away By Geopolitics And Techno-Nationalism?

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Eli Duke / Denver: Liz & Alex's Wedding
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082761633_0:236:2048:1388_1200x675_80_0_0_ceb4d07e683bae335ca42a905f24db96.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202104291082761263-post-covid-will-journalists-be-just-as-carried-away-by-geopolitics-and-techno-nationalism/

    Geopolitics, Geoeconomics and Techno-nationalism are the next big things for global leaders to fight over. But in a post-COVID era, journalists from all over the world face a new challenge of resisting pressures from their own government on these three subjects so they can continue to report as objectively as possible.

    “I think it’s time to return gradually to the usual patterns of life - there’s no need to be terrified.”

    This sentence is from a column published on 11 February 2020 in NoCut News, a daily newspaper run by South Korea's Christian Broadcasting Service (CBS). Even though the sentiment is prefaced with the caveat “although we should take serious preventive actions”, it implies a return to the comfortable normality of "pre-COVID-19" from the unsettling "now". And it is a wish with which many will agree.

    But according to a recent column by Haim Israel, managing-director of research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, "the coronavirus is not just a temporary crisis; it’s a permanent disruptor. It’s one of those rare events in history that will completely reshape geopolitics, societies and markets.”

    Attendees stick notes on a Facebook logo at F8, the Facebook's developer conference, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in San Jose, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Tony Avelar
    COVID-19: Facebook Unveils $100m for New Journalism Project
    There have been lots of conspiracy theories around COVID-19, but none of them have survived scrutiny. The world has just been caught by surprise as the microscopic SARS-CoV-2 virus has had such a macro, indeed global, impact on Geopolitics, Geoeconomics and Techno-nationalism for approximately a year and five months. At the same time, Geopolitics, Geoeconomics and Techno-nationalism have been described by Moon Chung-in, chairman of the Sejong Institute - a celebrated South Korean think-tank – as the three major causes for tensions between the US and China.

    Even though COVID-19 broke out in China, it became much more rampant in the United States, with several massive outbreaks. China - as well as Vietnam and other authoritarian states - could prevent the infection spreading whereas in Europe, which lacks a resident registration system and is bound with laws protecting people's freedom of expression, lockdowns are still needed because of ongoing outbreaks caused, some believe, by protests against being locked down.

    North Korean soldiers look as they stand guard along the river bank of the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite side to the Chinese border city of Dandong, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    North Korea Mined Areas on Border With China to Prevent COVID-19 Infiltration, Reports Suggest
    The virus, therefore, seems to have dealt a serious blow to the high standards of liberty and democracy on which the West so prides itself, while authoritarian regimes proved their greater competence in curbing the spread of infection. And the fact that the country where the virus started (China) and the country which suffered the worst effects of the virus (the US) are in a state of fierce rivalry remind us of how close the link is between the micro and macro worlds.

    First, where Geopolitics are concerned, the race is on over who should control the Eurasian continent and the Pacific Rim, including the Indo-Pacific region. The US and China are locked in a strategic arms race, and their points of conflict at present are the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, the East China Sea, and the Korean peninsula.

    People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus visit to pay their respects on Memorial Day at the national cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, June 6, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus visit to pay their respects on Memorial Day at the national cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, June 6, 2020.

    The second area of dispute is Geoeconomics. As it struggles to balance its chronic trade deficit with China, the US is deeply worried about China's unfair trading practices, including infringement of intellectual property and China's exclusive Belt And Road plan. The US is trying to counteract the effects of these policies by adopting a strategy of excluding China from the international division of labour by "decoupling" in trade and investment.

    Third, Techno-nationalism, how weak the policy of 'universal humanism' is if it can be destroyed so easily by the virus. Since scientific and technological competition affects not only a nation's economy but also its defence, it is assumed that the state should manage technology development and scientific technology transactions directly.

    Techno-nationalism can be seen as having three sub-strata: state-сentrism, technology protectionism and technological supremacy. State-centrism implies that the state should actively promote technologies it needs for industry and defence. Technology protectionism means that the state should protect home-grown technologies from being bought or stolen by enemies or competitors, and technological supremacy means being the best in the world and setting global standards. The US and China have been competing in these three categories.

    There is no better way to see how the US and China have been competing in all three areas (Geopolitics, Geoeconomics and Techno-nationalism) than by considering their currencies. The Biden administration has been developing ways to restrain China's growth in everything from trade to high-tech ever since the China Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) challenged the supremacy of the US dollar. However, the fact that the US enjoys the unfair advantage of being able to print unlimited amounts of money without the fear of inflation has caused some countries which  hold Special Drawing Rights (SDR) - including the EU, China, Japan and the UK - to complain, and the anger has only increased with time.

    A U.S. Army Soldier patrols with Afghan soldiers to check on conditions in the village of Yawez in Wardak province, Afghanistan, Feb. 17, 2010
    © CC BY 2.0 / The U.S. Army / Patrol in Afghanistan
    Biden Drops Afghan Mess to Target China, Russia
    Anyway, the United States has sent its finest digital currency minds to the Treasury Department and other economic offices to counter the threat of China’s digital yuan. The secretary of the treasury, Janet Yellen, spent four years from 2014 as the first woman to chair the Federal Reserve – the US central bank – and is the country's top currency expert. Gary Gensler who has recently been appointed chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission by Biden, is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and someone who’s been working with digital dollars that have been co-developed by the Fed and MIT. Lael Brainard who’s leading research on the digital dollar at the Federal Reserve is very close to the Democratic party and is a strong candidate to become its next boss and her husband, Kurt Campbell, is the National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific (the so-called Asia Tsar). The official reason for developing the digital dollar is so that cash payments can be made to low-income citizens who are eligible for federal income support.

    In China, even before COVID-19, it was possible to pay for everything - even street snacks - with WeChat or AliPay. It is also a sign of the digital yuan's popularity that Chinese youths engrave their personal QR code on their tops. China is putting forward a state-led monetary economy and managed to establish a digital currency economy while leap-frogging credit cards and other intermediate forms of non-cash money. No wonder the US is feeling nervous.

    Women wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus chat as they pass by the ByteDance headquarters in Beijing, China on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S. TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Women wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus chat as they pass by the ByteDance headquarters in Beijing, China on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of consumer apps TikTok and WeChat, although it remains unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the U.S. TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance

    In the battle to have the world's strongest currency, China and the US were consequently thrown together in areas linked to COVID-19, such as healthcare and medicine, not to mention other science and technology fields. But fierce competition also constantly exists in diplomacy, military and security, internal politics etc.

    In a post-COVID era, journalists from all over the world face the new challenge of resisting pressure from their own government when reporting on Geopolitics, Geoeconomics and Techo-nationalism to keep as objective as possible. If deglobalisation and trade protectionism intensify, then keeping an open mind about the possibility of prosperity for all mankind will be challenging even in countries where there is a strong tradition of a free press.

    When the Russian vaccine Sputnik V was first announced on South Korean broadcasting news, some of the presenters struggled to conceal their laughter. Even after it was revealed that Russian vaccine's quality had been confirmed in an international academic journal, almost no South Korean journalist asked “why don’t we import the Russian vaccine?

    Although conspiracy theorists deny it, the virus is a matter of natural science. But the way people are dealing with this phenomenon is closely linked to Geopolitics, Geoeconomics and Techo-nationalism - and the way it has been reported by journalists is no exception. We can of course console ourselves with the thought that it’s because we’re in a situation where no one can bet on scientific rationality when confronted with an unprecedented virus. But when journalists are looking at a completely new world order that was made by the virus, they have to be different.

    Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19
    © Sputnik / Government of Buenos Aires
    From Sputnik V to Sputnik VIDA: Argentina Boosts Inoculation, Lays Ground for Own Vaccine Diplomacy
    We must jettison the present mindset and not allow ourselves to be carried away with nationalism, as we confront challenges and tasks that are common for all humanity. We need to overcome ‘Geopolitics’ and ‘Techno-nationalism’ and set more store by ‘Geoeconomics’ - as far as it is able to foster peace, prosperity and co-existence. We need to find good examples, share them and write about them.

    Journalists should firmly reject frames that only take into account the interests of their states and, as often as possible, actively share and cite reports about public interests overcoming state borders. Journalist could thus play an active role in helping different communities to look at what lies outside their borders rather than get sucked into a harmful state of self-absorption.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    nationalism, technologies, geopolitics, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Situation Room Decider
    Situation Room Decider
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse