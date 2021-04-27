Register
13:34 GMT27 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Nov. 27, 2008, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese flag flutters in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) in Beijing

    Huawei to Build Standards, Specs for China's Digital Yuan Rollout as Tech Nationalist Momentum Grows

    © AP Photo / Xinhua, Gao Xueyu, File
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/science/202104271082738417-huawei-to-build-standards-specs-for-chinas-digital-yuan-rollout-as-tech-nationalism-momentum-grows/

    The Chinese tech giant was invited to the digital yuan event which discussed future projects on e-commerce solutions for transport, shopping and government services, among others.

    Huawei has been selected as the only smartphone company to join China's digital yuan technology solution, Huawei Central reported on Tuesday, citing a post from the tech giant.

    In this July 15, 2020, file photo, visitors wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus look at the latest products at a Huawei store in Beijing. China accused Washington of damaging global trade with sanctions that threaten to cripple tech giant Huawei and said Tuesday it will protect Chinese companies but gave no indication of possible retaliation
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Huawei's AppGallery Rivals Google, Apple With 530m Users, Major Growth in 2020 Despite US Trade Bans
    The Shenzhen-based firm attended the 4th Digital China Construction Summit, which took place from 25 to 26 April at the Fuzhou Strait International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

    The summit was themed “stimulating new kinetic energy of data elements and starting a new journey in digital China”, where the Digital Currency Research Institute for the People's Bank of China led the Digital Yuan exhibition.

    According to the post, Huawei has been contributing to digital yuan research with the PBoC by developing technical specifications for the Huawei Mate 40 series.

    The Mate 40 series smartphone has become the first to back China's digital yuan hardware wallets with standards from the Digital Currency Research Institute.

    “Huawei is based on hardware, software and cloud collaborative innovation to help realize the secure storage and offline transactions of digital RMB. At the same time, it also strives to build rich application scenarios for digital RMB, to help build unmanned hotels, [and others]” general manager of payment and map business for Huawei's consumer cloud service, Ma Chuanyong said.

    The news comes as China has begun trialling its digital yuan programme across numerous cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and numerous others. Roughly 100m yuan ($15.4m USD) have been issued, reports show.

    A Chinese yuan sign is seen at a currency exchange shop in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2015. China devalued its tightly controlled currency Tuesday following a slump in trade, allowing the yuan's biggest one-day decline in a decade. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Beijing Offers Shoppers Crypto 'Red Packets' Amid China's 10m Digital Yuan Test Run
    The 'red packet', or hong-bao (红包) programme will allow users to shop or eat at restaurants via a digital wallet with the state-backed cryptocurrency.

    The developments come as the Chinese tech giant seeks to expand research and development amid the ongoing US trade war on China, which has blocked the firm's access to key US technologies, including semiconductors and software.

     

    Related:

    Huawei's AppGallery Rivals Google, Apple With 530m Users, Major Growth in 2020 Despite US Trade Bans
    US Sanctions, Tech Firm 'Panic Buying' Fuelled Global Semiconductor Shortage, Huawei's Eric Xu Says
    Huawei's Advanced Kirin Chips Run Dry Due to US Trade War as TSMC Profits Slashed Amid Chip Crisis
    Beijing Offers Shoppers Crypto 'Red Packets' Amid China's 10m Digital Yuan Test Run
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, People's Bank of China (PBOC), fintech, cryptocurrency, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Relations wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, 21 April 2021.
    Funeral Pyres Cast Shadow Over India as Nation Struggles With Record Coronavirus Death Surge
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse