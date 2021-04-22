Register
    (On screens, L-R) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison listen during a virtual meeting of the Quad alliance members: Australia, India, Japan and the US, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021.

    China Slams Australia for 'Serious Harm' to Trade Ties After Canberra Scraps Two Belt and Road Deals

    © AFP 2021 / OLIVIER DOULIERY
    Asia & Pacific
    A fresh trade row between two Asia-Pacific nations has sparked renewed tensions in the region, which could see key trading partners exchange tit-for-tat measures amid the disagreement.

    China's foreign ministry has said Australia's decision to cancel two major Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) deals in the state of Victoria would cause "serious harm" to bilateral relations, global media reports revealed on Thursday.

    A man walks by a board displaying various banknotes issued in the world at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea.
    © AP Photo
    China to Study Joining CPTPP Trade Bloc After UK Applies To Boost Post-Brexit Partnerships In Asia
    Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbing slammed the move, stating it "recklessly interferes in and destroys normal exchange and cooperation, and seriously harms China-Australia relations".

    The Australian government has said it cancelled the agreements over allegations the project was not aligned with the Canberra's national interests.

    Bus ushers walk past red flags on Tiananmen Square during a plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Monday, March 11, 2019
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Foreign Calls to Boycott 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics 'Doomed To Failure', Chinese Spokesperson Says
    According to the Oceanic nation, keeping a "free and open Indo Pacific" was a key government goal.

    "We will always act in Australia's national interest to protect Australia, but to also ensure we can advance our national interest in a free and open Indo Pacific and a world that seeks a balance in favour of freedom," Australian prime minster Scott Morrison said in a statement on Thursday.

    Australian states will have to consult the foreign ministers prior to inking deals with other countries and that the policy was "not aimed at any one country", Payne told local radio as quoted by Reuters.

    Nanaia Mahuta
    © REUTERS / REUTERS/ Jonathon Molloy
    New Zealand's Nanaia Mahuta to Step Up Role in China-Australia Diplomatic Spat Ahead of Major Summit
    Payne made the comments after talks with New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta. According to the foreign minister, Canberra sought clearer and more practical engagement with Beijing, namely after COVID-19.

    "We also have to acknowledge that China's outlook, the nature of China's external engagement, both in our region and globally, has changed in recent years, and an enduring partnership requires us to adapt to those new realities," Payne added.

    China is currently the largest trading partner to Australia and New Zealand, reports show.

    Further spats between Australia and China come amid Western accusations Beijing had committed genocide against Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

    The accusations had surfaced in a UN report in 2018, leading Canadian, US and Australian MPs, among others, to seek to relocate the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to a new location, sparking sharp criticisms from the Chinese government.

     

