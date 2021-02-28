Register
05:14 GMT28 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Coronavirus

    COVID-19 is a Perfect Storm for Conspiracy Theorists, Analyst Says

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    306
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107859/37/1078593777_0:0:1735:975_1200x675_80_0_0_2c301b07cd84c4825c611f2a83760608.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202102281082207597-covid-19-is-a-perfect-storm-for-conspiracy-theorists-analyst-says/

    Conspiracy theories are as old as time, manifesting increasingly in public unrest and often as a result of mistrust in government. The rise of social media has provided conspiracy theorists with a worldwide platform to spread stories and amusing or disturbing delusions about global events.

    The rise of conspiracy delusion has been clearly evident throughout the pandemic, as theories and beliefs about COVID-19 have spread across the internet like wildfire, causing and creating mythology and misconception. Like the virus itself, conspiracy theories infect believers and online platforms become infested with philosophies seeking to explain the coronavirus as a hoax and declaring without evidence that vaccines are a method for implanting microchips in humans to control the population.

    Daniel Jolley, a senior lecturer in psychology at Northumbria University, shared his thoughts with Sputnik on whether we should be concerned about conspiracy theories and what effect they have on a society in which information can travel instantly to any location on the globe with the click of a button.

    Sputnik: Why do conspiracy theories tend to prosper in times of crisis?

    Daniel Jolley: So during a crisis, it could be a virus outbreak, could be a rapid political change, could be a terrorist attack. These events breed uncertainty. They make us feel powerless. And we also want to know what has happened. And a conspiracy narrative can seek to address some of those needs and questions. It explains this complex event, which they offered in a very simple way, which is really appealing. And to suggest that, for example, COVID-19 is caused by the government or something else offers a tangible scapegoat, it makes you kind of feel better, that it's not a crazy world out there, but rather it's something that is motivated, and there's a pattern, it's the government, who are doing shady things. So they seem quite appealing and that's why every large event, every crisis, has conspiracy theories associated. And of course, COVID-19 is no exception. It's a worldwide phenomenon that has bred conspiracy narratives.

    Sputnik: Has the COVID-19 pandemic added to conspiracy theories?

    Daniel Jolley: Conspiracy theories have been around since the start of time; they are not new. So, way back in February, last year, I was with a colleague and we thought about some of the theories that were coming up, and potentially reasons why, and the consequences of endorsing those beliefs. And this was back in early February. And what we found is that some of these indeed came true. That people when they felt uncertain, when they felt powerless, believed in COVID-19 conspiracies, and then as a consequence, they will, then, you know, we’re not following guidelines. Because if you don't trust the government, why would you follow their recommendations based on isolation, based around vaccines, because, of course, they're 'doing shady things'. So COVID-19 is a perfect storm, in essence, for conspiracy theorizing.

    Sputnik: How responsible is social media for the spread of conspiracy theories?

    Daniel Jolley: So social media, the internet broadly, is a really interesting kind of problem and question. So the internet has obviously brought information to our fingertips more easily than ever before, which is both mainstream information but also misinformation. But it's worth noting that, as I mentioned, conspiracy theories have been around since the start of time. The JFK conspiracy and assassination is extremely popular right across the world. And this conspiracy was born before the internet, it prospers before the internet, which is a good example to highlight that, if we had no internet today, it would soon have disappeared. Conspiracy theories still exist, because it's part of our psychology.

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates speaks at the opening of the Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington, Thursday, 28 February 2019, in Seattle, Washington.
    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    Crazy and Evil: Bill Gates 'Stunned' by COVID-Related Conspiracy Theories About Him

    So in a way, they're more easily spread online, which is absolutely true. But there's no hard data to suggest that they're more popular in their beliefs. Because people are always talking about conspiracy theories. And they're always drawing on these narratives. I mean, here's a good example of this as well, of course in America, where Trump was taken off Twitter, Facebook, and also some prominent followers who were talking about constructive narratives. Their beliefs have just transferred to other platforms where they are allowed to talk about those things. So in a way, it's just by removing them from social media hasn't stopped that narrative. Instead, it's changed platforms. To get to the point, the internet is important, and it certainly makes them more transmissible, but they still exist without the internet, which I think is really interesting as well.

    Sputnik: Can the spread of conspiracy theories online affect the thoughts and beliefs children and teens?

    Daniel Jolley: The role of the internet and in children is a really key question. And, until recently, we actually knew nothing about conspiracy theorising in young populations, all the attention has been on adults. But in our new research, we found that conspiracy theorising is flourishing in younger populations. And particularly, it seems to be age 14 when these beliefs seem to really flourish, in comparison to other ages. And it is a specific point in time when young people are relying less on emotional regulations so that they are relying less on adapting their emotions. So that is kind of being in the moment, which means that we can increase anxiety, which we know can produce conspiracy beliefs. And of course, they also rely on social media more than other parts because typically it is when you're allowed to have a social media account, and they there may be exposed to a variety of different sources. And of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that young people are spending more time online because that's how they're interacting with their peers and teachers. Which means there's a possibility that they could be exposed to misinformation and conspiracy theories more than other times in history, potentially.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Conspiracy, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse