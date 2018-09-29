Columnists

Another day and another alternative Brexit plan from Boris Johnson that will never see the light of day unless he grows a pair.
At time of writing the first four-ball matches in the Ryder Cup, the biennial golfing event between Team Europe and Team USA, are in play at Le Golf National GC in Paris.
The name Tony Blair is synonymous with lies, deceit, warmongering and mendacious manipulation of information to create a false but deliberate narrative.
If your daughter was in the Girl Guides or Brownies and was going on a camp would you expect to be informed if she was sharing bathroom facilities and sleeping accommodation with boys? Obviously, the answer is yes.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that the S-300 systems that are due to be sent to Syria will be able to close parts of the country's airspace, enhancing the security of Russian troops. Sputnik has discussed the issue with Marcello Ferrada de Noli - editor-in-chief of the online geopolitical magazine "The Indicter."
I don’t want to write this column. I am convinced and very aware that many other topics are much more important. But I’m angry. I don’t feel personally insulted but my wife and many thousands of good people like her have been insulted. One person’s joke is another person’s insult but context, intent and motivation is vital in rational assessment.
When Russian military chief Sergei Shoigu announced this week Moscow's decision to send the modern S-300 air defense system to Syria there was a barely contained coldness in his voice.
The calls within the UK Labour Party (and without) for Jeremy Corbyn to commit to a 2nd vote on Brexit have reached a crescendo at the party's annual conference. Nevertheless, they should be resisted as Labour changing tack on Brexit would be an error which is likely to hand the next vote, which could come as early as this autumn, to the Tories.
I was crying all last night about the treatment of our Prime Minister in Salzburg by the EU. Yes, crying with laughter as she got the full Mafia treatment from this bunch of undemocratic mobsters. My laughter was fair and justified because she is the author of her own misfortune.
“Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone."
We’ve seen the first round of Group matches this week in the 2018/19 Champions League, and already the holders Real Madrid have laid down a marker with an impressive 3-0 victory at the Bernabeu against last season’s beaten semi-finalists Roma.
The tragic loss of a Russian military aircraft with 15 personnel onboard, off the Syrian coast, has to be seen in the context of the Arab country being attacked.
I was stiff as a wooden plank on Sunday morning after a long 10-hour shift attending, helping set up and comparing the excellent Hope Over Fear Rally in Glasgow the day before to declare our cast iron commitment to keep the struggle for Scottish independence alive.
Two people (one of whom at least was thought to be Russian), become ill and are rushed to hospital after dining at a faux- Italian restaurant chain on a Sunday in the cathedral city of Salisbury in the UK, with their symptoms consistent with novichok poisoning.
I don’t want to be rude but Shouldn't London Mayor, Sadiq Khan concentrate on his own "abject failure" to run London before calling for a second EU Referendum?
The ordeal imposed on Russian citizens traveling or sojourning in Western states shows that hysterical Russophobia and official paranoia is out of control. It’s “open season” to criminalize all Russians.
When I heard that the Prime Minister’s spokesman had said that, “the lies and blatant fabrications are an insult to the public’s intelligence and were an insult and offensive” I thought at last our Government was fessing up to this silly narrative they have been playing out on the Skripals for the last 7 months!
It is said that we learn something new every day. That maxim was certainly underlined this week for me.
The histrionics of Serena Williams in the US Open Final not only detracted from the excellent performance of the new Ladies champion Naomi Osaka from Japan, but also from Novak Djokovic's win in the Men's.
Militants in Idlib are filming a staged provocation depicting chemical weapons being used by the Syrian army against civilians, according to the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, which cited information received from inhabitants of Idlib province.
