Columnists

13:24 GMT +329 September 2018
    • Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson takes a nap whilst watching the England cricket team play India at The Oval cricket ground in London
      Last update: 17:30 28.09.2018
      17:30 28.09.2018

      Chuck May and Chequers!

      by Jon Gaunt

      Another day and another alternative Brexit plan from Boris Johnson that will never see the light of day unless he grows a pair.

    • Andreas Gebert
      Last update: 14:27 28.09.2018
      14:27 28.09.2018

      World of Sport: Despite Poor Start Europe Should Have the Edge Over the US in the Ryder Cup

      by Neil Clark

      At time of writing the first four-ball matches in the Ryder Cup, the biennial golfing event between Team Europe and Team USA, are in play at Le Golf National GC in Paris.

    • This is a Monday, May 28, 2012 file picture, of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair leaves the High Court in London.
      Last update: 12:43 28.09.2018
      12:43 28.09.2018

      Always Ask Why?

      by Tommy Sheridan

      The name Tony Blair is synonymous with lies, deceit, warmongering and mendacious manipulation of information to create a false but deliberate narrative.

    • This Thursday, May 12, 2016, file photo, shows signage outside a restroom at 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C. North Carolina is in a legal battle over a state law that requires transgender people to use the public restroom matching the sex on their birth certificate.
      Last update: 13:33 26.09.2018
      13:33 26.09.2018

      Why Are Trans Scared of Free Speech?

      by Jon Gaunt

      If your daughter was in the Girl Guides or Brownies and was going on a camp would you expect to be informed if she was sharing bathroom facilities and sleeping accommodation with boys? Obviously, the answer is yes.

    • S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems during a bilateral drill of air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military District
      Last update: 10:21 26.09.2018
      10:21 26.09.2018

      S-300 Deliveries May Help Deter Any Power to Strike Syria - Professor

      The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that the S-300 systems that are due to be sent to Syria will be able to close parts of the country's airspace, enhancing the security of Russian troops. Sputnik has discussed the issue with Marcello Ferrada de Noli - editor-in-chief of the online geopolitical magazine "The Indicter."

    • A priest takes mass at St Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (File)
      Last update: 09:55 26.09.2018
      09:55 26.09.2018

      Casual Bigotry is Not a Joke – Stand Down Mr. Kerr

      by Tommy Sheridan

      I don’t want to write this column. I am convinced and very aware that many other topics are much more important. But I’m angry. I don’t feel personally insulted but my wife and many thousands of good people like her have been insulted. One person’s joke is another person’s insult but context, intent and motivation is vital in rational assessment.

    • S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems battalion during a march conducted as part of a bilateral drill involving air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military District
      Last update: 17:32 25.09.2018
      17:32 25.09.2018

      In S-300s We Trust

      by Finian Cunningham

      When Russian military chief Sergei Shoigu announced this week Moscow's decision to send the modern S-300 air defense system to Syria there was a barely contained coldness in his voice.

    • Hot air balloon with the Union Jack
      Last update: 12:14 24.09.2018
      12:14 24.09.2018

      Is Labour About to Commit Political Suicide Over a 2nd Brexit Referendum?

      by Neil Clark

      The calls within the UK Labour Party (and without) for Jeremy Corbyn to commit to a 2nd vote on Brexit have reached a crescendo at the party's annual conference. Nevertheless, they should be resisted as Labour changing tack on Brexit would be an error which is likely to hand the next vote, which could come as early as this autumn, to the Tories.

    • Tourists reflected in a EU logo
      Last update: 17:43 21.09.2018
      17:43 21.09.2018

      EU Mafia Thugs

      by Jon Gaunt

      I was crying all last night about the treatment of our Prime Minister in Salzburg by the EU. Yes, crying with laughter as she got the full Mafia treatment from this bunch of undemocratic mobsters. My laughter was fair and justified because she is the author of her own misfortune.

    • Bairns not Bombs
      Last update: 10:30 21.09.2018
      10:30 21.09.2018

      Bairns Not Bombs, Peace Not War

      by Tommy Sheridan

      “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone."

    • Atletico's Jose Gimenez during an open training session before the Champions League final match against Real Madrid (File)
      Last update: 16:29 20.09.2018
      16:29 20.09.2018

      The Champions League is Back, but Who’s Going to Win It?

      by Neil Clark

      We’ve seen the first round of Group matches this week in the 2018/19 Champions League, and already the holders Real Madrid have laid down a marker with an impressive 3-0 victory at the Bernabeu against last season’s beaten semi-finalists Roma.

    • Ilyushin IL-20
      Last update: 19:19 18.09.2018
      19:19 18.09.2018

      Blaming the Victim of Aggression

      by Finian Cunningham

      The tragic loss of a Russian military aircraft with 15 personnel onboard, off the Syrian coast, has to be seen in the context of the Arab country being attacked.

    • a British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London
      Last update: 14:23 18.09.2018
      14:23 18.09.2018

      It’s Not My Flag Mate. Never Has Been and Never Will Be

      by Tommy Sheridan

      I was stiff as a wooden plank on Sunday morning after a long 10-hour shift attending, helping set up and comparing the excellent Hope Over Fear Rally in Glasgow the day before to declare our cast iron commitment to keep the struggle for Scottish independence alive.

    • A police officer near the Mill pub in Salisbury, where the traces of the nerve agent used to poison former Main Intelligence Directorate colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found
      Last update: 17:07 17.09.2018
      17:07 17.09.2018

      Deja Vu in Salisbury: Another Pair Taken Ill and Rushed to Hospital After Italian Restaurant Meal

      by Neil Clark

      Two people (one of whom at least was thought to be Russian), become ill and are rushed to hospital after dining at a faux- Italian restaurant chain on a Sunday in the cathedral city of Salisbury in the UK, with their symptoms consistent with novichok poisoning.

    • Sadiq Khan
      Last update: 14:16 17.09.2018
      14:16 17.09.2018

      Khan is Full of Hot Air

      by Jon Gaunt

      I don’t want to be rude but Shouldn't London Mayor, Sadiq Khan concentrate on his own "abject failure" to run London before calling for a second EU Referendum?

    • Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen on CCTV on Fisherton Road in Salisbury on March 4, 2018 in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018
      Last update: 12:43 15.09.2018
      12:43 15.09.2018

      Open Season on Russians

      by Finian Cunningham

      The ordeal imposed on Russian citizens traveling or sojourning in Western states shows that hysterical Russophobia and official paranoia is out of control. It’s “open season” to criminalize all Russians.

    • In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 file photo the combined tower and spire of Salisbury Cathedral stand surrounded by the medieval city where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England
      Last update: 15:17 14.09.2018
      15:17 14.09.2018

      Skripal Poisoning: So Many Questions but So Few Real Answers

      by Jon Gaunt

      When I heard that the Prime Minister’s spokesman had said that, “the lies and blatant fabrications are an insult to the public’s intelligence and were an insult and offensive” I thought at last our Government was fessing up to this silly narrative they have been playing out on the Skripals for the last 7 months!

    • The Union flag, (2L), the Scottish Saltire flag (2R) and the European Union (EU) flag (R) fly outside the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 25, 2016, following the pro-Brexit result of the UK's EU referendum vote
      Last update: 14:02 14.09.2018
      14:02 14.09.2018

      Hold the Front Page – Braveheart is Not Historically Accurate

      by Tommy Sheridan

      It is said that we learn something new every day. That maxim was certainly underlined this week for me.

    • Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds the trophy after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015
      Last update: 12:32 13.09.2018
      12:32 13.09.2018

      World of Sport: Novak Djokovic Deserves More Accolades

      by Neil Clark

      The histrionics of Serena Williams in the US Open Final not only detracted from the excellent performance of the new Ladies champion Naomi Osaka from Japan, but also from Novak Djokovic's win in the Men's.

    • Smoke raises in the Syrian village of Kafr Ain in the southern countryside of Idlib province after an airstrike on September 7, 2018
      Last update: 20:30 12.09.2018
      20:30 12.09.2018

      Attacking Syria Illegal, US 'Has No Right to be Judge or Prosecutor' - Author

      Militants in Idlib are filming a staged provocation depicting chemical weapons being used by the Syrian army against civilians, according to the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, which cited information received from inhabitants of Idlib province.

