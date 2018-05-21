Register
    Real Madrid's Chicharito celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the second leg quarterfinal Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain

    The Champions League Has Made European Football Too Predictable

    Neil Clark
    This Saturday’s Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool should be a cracker. The semi-finals produced an astonishing glut of goals and given the array of attacking talent that’ll be on show in Kiev, the final is unlikely to be a soporific 0-0 draw.

    But looking at the bigger picture, something has gone wrong with European football. Back in 2006, I noted in the Guardian how the Champions League had made European leagues uncompetitive and had led to a massive gap developing between the richest leagues and the rest. The situation has exacerbated since then.

    Let’s take a quick tour of the main leagues. In Germany, Bayern have won their sixth successive Bundesliga, finishing 21-points clear of runners-up Schalke. In Italy, Juventus have won Serie A for the past seven seasons. In Spain, Barcelona or Real has won La Liga in every season bar one since 2004. In England, after the aberration of Leicester City shock 5,000-1 title win in 2015/16, it’s been business as usual: Manchester City won this year’s Premiership by a total of 19 points.

    The fourth- placed team, Liverpool, finished 21 points ahead of the 7th place team, Burnley. In France, Paris Saint-German have won the title in five of the last six seasons, and haven’t finished out of the top two since 2011.

    Got the picture? The Champions League has become a self-perpetuating monopoly. It’s created an upper-class of European teams who are too good for their own domestic opposition- and who keep getting richer- and better- because they qualify each year for the Champions League.

    It’s almost impossible to imagine a team outside of Spain, Germany, Italy, England  or possibly France, in the case of the Qatari-bankrolled PSG, winning the Champions League these days. In fact you’ve got to go back to 2004 (Porto) for the last time a team from outside of these leagues reached the final.

    We didn’t realise it at the time, but Ajax’s 1994/5 win over Milan really was the end of an era.  In the days of the old European Cup, we had winners from Scotland (Celtic), Yugoslavia (Red Star Belgrade), the Netherlands (Ajax and Feyenord) and Romania (Steua), and finalists from Belgium, Greece and Sweden.

    If we take in the other European competitions (the Fairs/UEFA Cup and the Cup Winners Cup) the variety was even greater, bringing in finalists from Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Austria and the old East Germany. European football — east and west, north and south was genuinely competitive in the era before the big money took over.

    Best Strikers in History of World Cup Championships
    © Sputnik /
    Best Strikers in the History of the Football World Cup
    Consider this: seven different teams won the Bundesliga in the period 1963-9.  Seven different teams won the old English First Division between 1966-7 and 1972-3 (including outfits like Leeds Utd and Derby who don’t get a look in today). In roughly the same period in Spain, Atletico and Valencia won La Liga four times between them.

    Short of revolutionary changes, which the big clubs would never agree to, it’s going to be hard to see how we’ll ever return to the more egalitarian days when a team like Malmo would get the final of Europe’s premier Club tournament, or indeed a provincial team from England like Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest.

    But those two — incredible at it seems today- were the final pairing back in 1979. The match may not have been a classic (Forest won 1-0), but wasn’t European football more exciting back then- on every level?

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

