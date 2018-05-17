Register
15:15 GMT +317 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Olympique de Marseille's fans riot in the Vieux Port in Marseille on May 16, 2018, fter the 2018 UEFA Europa Cup Final football match between Olympique de Marseille and Atletico Madrid

    French Football Fans Wreck Cities Over Marseille’s Rout to Spanish Club (VIDEO)

    © AFP 2018 / Bertrand LANGLOIS
    Viral
    Get short URL
    150

    Dozens of arrests were made across France and for the most part in Marseille, following football fans' fierce clashes after the final whistle sounded in a Europa League match late Wednesday.

    In the wake of Marseille’s devastating defeat to Atletico Madrid, scores of football hooligans, who hadn’t made it to Lyon to watch the final, took to streets of their home cities in violent protest over the outcome of the match. Multiple pictures and videos uploaded on Twitter show crowds of fans trading blows, setting fire to trash bins and cars, and smashing windows of surrounding shops.

    READ MORE: Argentine Football Group Tells Players How to Pick Up Russian Women at World Cup

    In some places, police decisively advanced on the Marseille supporters; according to media, they resorted to tear gas and batons to finally restore calm by the early hours of Thursday.

    Although detentions predominantly occurred in Marseille, there are reports that Lyon locals also engaged in street fighting, which left many of them heavily bruised.

    In the run-up to last night’s rampage, hordes of supporters fought in the stands of the 59,000-seat Groupama Stadium in Lyon and fired off flares:

    Many social media users pointed to the enhanced security deployed to Lyon ahead of the landmark final.

    Last night, Spain’s Atletico Madrid resoundingly beat Marseille 3-0 in Lyon to win the UEFA Europa League for the third time, with Antoine Griezmann, French football star, scoring twice. The latter has naturally sparked an emotional reaction on Twitter:

    Related:

    Brand New Stadium in Rostov-on-Don Fully Ready to Host 2018 FIFA Matches
    Putin Invites EAEU Leaders to Attend 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
    Boris Johnson Urges Football Fans to Obey Russian Laws During FIFA World Cup
    English FIFA Fans May Become 'Targets' of Russian Babes - Estonian Intel Chief
    Tags:
    riots, clashes, violence, fans, hooligans, football, Twitter, UEFA, Spain, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Мужчины играют в футбол в пустыне Khor Al Adaid в Дохе
    State of Qatar: Where Skyscrapers Meet Desert
    No ‘Resistance’ to Bloody Gina
    No ‘Resistance’ to Bloody Gina
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse