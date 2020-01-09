Deferred & Slurred

While global eyes turned to Washington following Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) striking American military targets in Iraq, US President Donald Trump opted to speak to the people of his country in a questionable, modern fashion.

Rather than fully address the nation immediately after the IRGC’s strikes, the US president opted to tweet out that “all is well” Tuesday night and then sleep before delivering a brief press conference peppered with slurred speech more than 12 hours after the fact.

Trump: It will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/oj9bqHNTJt — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 8, 2020

"The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent,” he said, boasting that he had completely eliminated Daesh and the US military possessed “big and accurate missiles.”

Despite his flexing, Trump did note that “Iran appears to be standing down,” which could possibly signal a break from the escalation of tensions for the time being.