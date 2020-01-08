Netizens Tear Into Donald Trump Over His Message to Iran About Big, Accurate Missiles

President Donald Trump’s address to the nation following the Iranian missile attack on the US bases in Iraq on 8 January in response to the POTUS ordering the assassination of Tehran’s top commander has prompted a Twitter storm.
In his speech, Trump touted "new powerful economic sanctions", promising that they would remain until Iran "changes its behaviour", pleaded that he would ask NATO to be "much more involved" in the situation but refrained from explicitly promising any military actions to retaliate for Iran’s night attack on the US bases. However, he bragged about the US Armed Forces’ "big and accurate" missiles and boasted about their achievements under his leadership.
"The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent", he said.
Although he seemingly backed away from undertaking any kind of military retaliation in the wake of Iran's response, Trump nevertheless lambasted Barack Obama’s “very defective JCPOA” and noted that “the time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia and China to recognise this reality” and “break away from the remnants of the Iran deal.”
However, some met his bragging with skepticism, the part about completely destroying the Daesh*, in particular.
Others gave a critical review of the whole speech.
Others, however, applauded his speech.
* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries
