Register
11:24 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An alliance led by IBM Research has produced the semiconductor industry's first 7nm (nanometer) node test chips with functional transistors

    Trade War to Backfire on US Tech Industry as Firms Stockpile Chips Amid Fund Shortage, Media Says

    © AP Photo / Darryl Bautista/Feature Photo Service for IBM
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    40552
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202009011080334814-trade-war-to-backfire-on-us-tech-industry-as-firms-stockpile-chips-amid-fund-shortage-media-says/

    The news comes after the Trump administration extended a ban on Chinese firms doing business with US tech companies in May, forcing the world's largest contract chipmaker to block shipments of processors to the world's largest IT equipment provider as the measures were due to enter force in September.

    US restrictions on Huawei Technologies have sparked a massive stockpiling of chips in the global semiconductor industry amid a shortfall in funding from Washington, an analyst told Reuters on Monday.

    Washington pledged roughly $22.8bn in June to the US chipmaking industry but the funds may not be sufficient as they cover just half the required amount, Dan Hutchenson, chief executive for VLSI Research told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

    “Under the surface, there’s been lots of inventory build-up. We’re seeing integrated circuit inventory levels that are more typical in front of a downturn. [It] really lacks the funding levels needed ... $50 billion is more likely to have the desired result,” he said.

    US semiconductor suppliers may face a spike in demand due to the restrictions on Chinese supplies, he said, adding that the industry could face further issues "if they get locked out of China's market, while the door remains open for other countries".

    A nurse holds China's Sinovac vaccine, a potential vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Sao Lucas Hospital of the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS), in Porto Alegre, Brazil August 8, 2020.
    © REUTERS / DIEGO VARA
    Beijing Should Cut Medicine Exports If Trump Gov't 'Plays Dirty' In US-China Trade War - Professor
    According to the analyst, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had restructured the US economy "to a level not seen since WWII" and that the chip industry was set to grow from 4 percent to 6 percent a year for several years.

    Huawei and ZTE were designated national security threats with alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party and military, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chief Ajit Pai announced in late June, without providing further details.

    China's Chipmaking Industry To Build Self-Sufficiency, Challenge Trump Administration's Trade War

    US president Donald Trump's efforts to curb Chinese tech firms such as Huawei come amid Beijing's State Council $1.4tn pledge to boost key mainland technologies in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G, among others.

    A Kunpeng 920 chip is displayed during an unveiling ceremony in Shenzhen, China, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019
    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Beijing Seeks 100 TSMC Chip Staff in Bid to Boost Chinese Tech Self-Reliance in Major Trade War Move
    China has also sought help from over 100 engineers and staff from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in August in a massive bid to develop mainland 12-nanometre and 14-nanometre chipmaking technologies amid Trump's measures passed in May to block US chip manufacturers from supplying Chinese tech firms with components.

    Huawei may also launch plans to manufacture chipsets along with several firms in the mainland semiconductor industry to reduce dependence on US tech firms after Washington's restrictions blocked the Shenzhen-based firm's access to architecture for its flagship Kirin processors, reports in late August found.

    Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has seen a surge in foreign and domestic investment after launching its initial public offering (IPO) after relocating from the New York Stock Exchange to the Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation (STAR) board, tripling shares for the mainland chipmaker from 27.46 yuan to 95 yuan.

    Related:

    Stock STAR: China's Tech Exchange Second To NASDAQ In IPOs As Foreign Capital, Tech Industry Surges
    Chipmaker MediaTek Enlists Former US Official To Steer Firm Amid US Trade War, STAR Stock Surge
    Beijing Seeks 100 TSMC Chip Staff in Bid to Boost Chinese Tech Self-Reliance in Major Trade War Move
    Fab-ulous: Huawei Will Build 45nm Chipsets At New Fab Facilities To Secure Supply Lines In Trade War
    Tags:
    processors, affected processors, computer processor, Ajit Pai, Donald Trump, US-China trade war, Shanghai, Huawei, semiconductors
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse