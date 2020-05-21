Register
13:52 GMT21 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    China State Council Information Office news conference on COVID-19

    Heavy is the Head: China's State Council Pledges $1.4tn to Take Top Spot From US as Global Tech King

    © REUTERS / Thomas Peter
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/45/1079374507_0:0:2882:1622_1200x675_80_0_0_b5d203c9d3124b31567b8ddce0d0d24d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202005211079373491-heavy-is-the-head-chinas-state-council-pledges-14tn-to-take-top-spot-from-us-as-global-tech-king/

    The measure will aim to reduce dependence on US technologies and follows targets set in the government's Made in China 2025 programme. The plan is part of a $563bn USD fiscal stimulus package set to be discussed by China's National People's Congress in a meeting taking place this week.

    Beijing has pledged roughly $1.4tn USD in a major boost for key technologies and infrastructure in the mainland, covering sectors such as 5G and 6G research and artificial intelligence, Bloomberg reported this week.

    Chinese president Xi Jinping has backed the initiative, which invests funds over six years to 2025 and calls on urban regions and tech firms such as Huawei Technologies, Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding to join forces, the report read.

    Funds will boost AI, smart city and Internet-of-Things technologies in the mainland and others, as well as high-speed railway and ultra-high voltage power grids, the China Centre for Information Industry Development said as quoted by Bloomberg.

    H3C chief executive, Tony Yu, whose company makes computer servers, told Bloomberg: “Rapid growth in up-and-coming sectors will bring a new force to China’s economy after the pandemic passes."

    According to a ChinData Group statement, a "whole host of supply chain companies" would benefit from the initiative.

    The news follows announcements from the Chinese State Council, who approved measures in late April to expedite the country's infrastructure amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

    "Enhancing new infrastructure development, including information networks, is a proactive approach to boost effective investment. Online home office and telemedicine enabled by information technology have played a big role in the COVID-19 response," Premier Li Keqiang said in a statement at the time.

    Ongoing US Trade War On China Weakens US As Tech Leader

    The news comes after the US Department of Commerce extended its ban a further year on US companies doing business with Huawei, ZTE and over 70 Chinese firms who were added to an Entity List on 16 May last year, with US authorities citing national security concerns. Despite this, Washington extended licences for Chinese firms around the same time.

    SMIC Headquarters
    Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
    The Chips Are Up: Huawei Mass-Produces Mobiles With Mainland Chipmaker SMIC in Major Trade War Win
    Hsinchu-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) stopped all new orders for Huawei's processor supply chain earlier this week over fears of being targeted by US president Donald Trump's measures coming into force in September.

    But China's mainland chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, began mass-producing Kirin 710A chipset processors for Huawei smartphones, boosting the nation's chip industry and shifting production away from TSMC.

    The move follows reports that Huawei chipmaker HiSilicon surpassed US-based Qualcomm in the mainland market for the first time in history, avoiding year-on-year losses in 2019 and shipping 22.21m units in the first quarter this year.

    Former members to the US National Security Council under President Barack Obama have also said in a report in late April that the US was losing global influence in international bodies setting 5G standards, with Huawei leading in contributions.

    Washington has cited concerns that Chinese tech firms such as Huawei could use equipment to spy for the Chinese government, which Beijing and the Shenzhen-based tech giant have repeatedly and forcefully denied.

    To date, no evidence has been presented from US officials on its allegations against Beijing.

    Related:

    China's Oppo Inks Pact With UK's Vodafone to Push 5G Adoption Worldwide Starting With Spain, Germany
    Kevin Mayer's Move to TikTok Marks 'Commercial Shift From California to China', Analyst Says
    US Stratbombers Sent to South, East China Seas as Trump’s War of Words With Beijing Escalates
    White House Goes After China's ‘Malign Activities’, Accuses Beijing of Array of Crimes in New Report
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, 5G network, 5g mobile internet, 5G, digital infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure, budget, fiscal stimulus, fiscal stimuli, fiscal policy, US-China trade war, tech, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post Apocalyptic Views: Dutch Photographer's Lens Captures Graveyard of French Warships
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse