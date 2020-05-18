Register
12:35 GMT18 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese technology firm Huawei at the PT Expo in Beijing

    Forced Compliance? Chipmaker TSMC Stops New Huawei Orders Amid US Trade War, $12bn Arizona Fab Plans

    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107820/42/1078204251_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_f22ce54780e8988338d8246a4af6177d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202005181079337250-forced-compliance-chipmaker-tsmc-stops-new-huawei-orders-amid-us-trade-war-12bn-arizona-fab-plans/

    The company took the measures amid fresh developments in the ongoing trade war between the world's first and second-largest economies, with the world's largest contract chipmaker announcing plans to build a plant based in the US worth billions, according to reports last week.

    Huawei Technologies has faced fresh challenges in its supply chain after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) blocked new orders over fears operations would be affected by fresh US measures against the Chinese tech giant, according to sources cited by the Nikkei Asian Review on Monday.

    The developments come after the US Department of Commerce announced it would expand measures to enforce licences for US firms doing business with Huawei, namely on processors with US technology and components.

    Orders already under production and shipments completed before the September deadline would not be affected, the report said.

    A cameraman records during Huawei stream product launch event in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2020
    © REUTERS / Nacho Doce
    5G is OFF: Trump Extends US Telecom Supply Chain Ban on Huawei Amid Calls to Wind Down Trade War
    But despite TSMC stating it would be “following the US export rule change closely”, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker added it would not disclose order details and slammed the Nikkei report as "purely market rumour", the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

    TSMC stopped the orders days after announcing it would build a new factory in Arizona, valued at $12bn, to produce 20,000 units a month and contribute 1,600 jobs in the Southwest state, the company said.

    Huawei has responded by placing an urgent order worth $700m with TSMC for 5nm and 7nm chipsets, the Taiwan Economic Daily reported on Sunday as cited by Huawei Central.

    The order was placed to help Huawei meet consumer demand and continue its upcoming operations, according to industry insiders cited in the report.

    TSMC vs SMIC: Global Shift in Production Begins

    Despite this, China has begun mass-producing Huawei's 14-nanometre Kirin 710A chipset semiconductors at the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, boosting Beijing's domestic chipmaking industry.

    Such measures may allow Huawei to avoid restrictions and secure supply chains for some handsets, although no further news on whether SMIC will boost production for additional Kirin processors has been reported.

    Huawei's HiSilicon also overtook the Chinese mainland market, topping California-based Qualcomm for the first time in history and becoming the only global chipmaker to avoid year-on-year profit losses.

    SMIC Headquarters
    Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
    The Chips Are Up: Huawei Mass-Produces Mobiles With Mainland Chipmaker SMIC in Major Trade War Win
    The measures come after the Trump administration extended commercial bans on US tech firms doing business with Huawei an additional year, despite also granting licences allowing companies to continue buying and selling with the world's largest IT telecom equipment manufacturer.

    Chinese authorities have also threatened countermeasures against Washington, including adding US firms to Beijing's "unreliable entity list" and imposing counter-sanctions on companies such as Qualcomm, Cisco, Apple, and Boeing, and many others, the Global Times reported on Friday.

    Chinese authorities may also launch investigations into US firms to enforce compliance under Chinese law.

    Washington placed Huawei, ZTE and over 70 Chinese tech companies on an Entity List in May last year over alleged concerns that Huawei's fifth-generation (5G) equipment could spy for the Chinese government, which both Beijing and Huawei have routinely and sharply refuted.

    To date, US authorities have not provided evidence for allegations made against the Chinese tech giant.

    Related:

    5G is OFF: Trump Extends US Telecom Supply Chain Ban on Huawei Amid Calls to Wind Down Trade War
    The Chips Are Up: Huawei Mass-Produces Mobiles With Mainland Chipmaker SMIC in Major Trade War Win
    China to Take Measures against Apple, Cisco If US Continues Hitting Huawei With Sanctions - Report
    Beijing Urges US to Halt 'Unreasonable Suppression' of Huawei, Chinese Enterprises
    Tags:
    5g mobile internet, 5G network, 5g, smartphones, US-China relations, US-China trade war, processors, manufacturing, semiconductors, Taiwan, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
    From Dead Lake to Mountain Devil's Finger: Glimpse of Mysterious Russian Region of Altai
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse