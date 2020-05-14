Register
17:04 GMT14 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A cameraman records during Huawei stream product launch event in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2020

    5G is OFF: Trump Extends US Telecom Supply Chain Ban on Huawei Amid Calls to Wind Down Trade War

    © REUTERS / Nacho Doce
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    612
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107899/28/1078992861_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_a28dddf55445ff2e3c8a84ab0cd9a336.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202005141079304418-5g-is-off-trump-extends-us-telecom-supply-chain-ban-on-huawei-amid-calls-to-wind-down-trade-war/

    The order, launched in May last year, placed Huawei, ZTE and dozens of other Chinese tech firms on an Entity List, citing national security.

    US president Donald Trump extended on Wednesday an executive order barring US firms from buying and using Huawei telecom equipment, Reuters reported.

    The news comes as the US Commerce Department is set to extend a licence allowing US firms to continue buying and selling with the Chinese tech giant, according to a source cited by Reuters.

    But such licence extensions were slammed by wireless trade association CTIA, who urged US authorities to back a "long-term" licence extension.

    “Now is not the time to hamper global operators’ ability to maintain the health of the networks,” a CTIA spokesperson said.

    The group added that “ongoing, limited engagement with Huawei to protect the security of equipment and devices in the market benefits American consumers by reducing the risk that they will be subject to device compromise.”

    The Department of Commerce should also “reinstate and modify its prior authorization for standards development work to allow for exchanges with Huawei in furtherance of global telecommunications standards,” the CTIA added.

    To date, US officials have not presented any evidence against the Chinese tech firm despite the allegations.

    The news follows comments from Huawei's US chief security officer, Andy Purdy, who slammed US secretary of state Mike Pompeo for urging nations to reconsider the company as a provider.

    Mr Purdy blasted Pompeo's comments as "un-American" and said that Washington's top diplomatic official had "maligned Huawei again", adding that no evidence against Huawei had been presented at the time.

    Mr Trump's trade war had also cost the US its leadership position in setting international standards on 5G, namely in the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), a former US official said, with Huawei leading in more contributions than Nokia and Ericsson, it was reported in May.

    Officials in Washington claim that Huawei equipment could potentially be used to spy on countries at the behest of the Chinese government, which both Huawei and Beijing have repeatedly and sharply denied.

    Tags:
    US Department of Commerce, ban, trade war, 5g mobile internet, 5G network, 5G, US-China trade war, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse