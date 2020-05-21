Register
15:39 GMT21 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People wearing face masks walk past a?Huawei?store at a shopping mall, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China May 18, 2020

    US Threatens to Go Harder on Huawei Should It Sidestep New Chip Sale Restrictions

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Business
    Get short URL
    216
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/68/1079376821_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_38dbd36c80f35a8d502826ddd7ad03e1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202005211079376759-us-threatens-to-go-harder-on-huawei-should-it-sidestep-new-chip-sale-restrictions/

    The US Commerce Department has enforced licences for the sale of semiconductors to Huawei that are made using US technology. That rule does not cover the chips that are sent directly to Huawei's customers, sparking concerns in the US that Huawei might take advantage of that condition.

    US officials have indicated that they may further tighten the rules that aim to cut the flagship Chinese tech firm Huawei off global chip sales.

    Last week, the US Commerce Department unveiled a new rule that requires foreign companies to obtain a US licence to be able to sell to Huawei semiconductors made with American technology.

    The restriction expanded Washington's grip on chip supply, which previously covered only equipment made in the United States. The Taiwan-based TSMC, a major supplier of chips to Huawei’s semiconductor arm HiSilicon, has already halted new orders to comply with US rules.

    Both Huawei and China criticised the new ban, and Beijing threatened to retaliate. A month before the new rule was announced, Huawei had started to scale back production of chips in Taiwan and move it to mainland China, according to reports in Asia.

    The Commerce Department's new move only applies to chips designed by Huawei and does not cover those shipments that are sent directly to Huawei’s customers, something industry observers called a loophole.

    Asked if the US would move to plug that gap, State Department official Christopher Ashley Ford told reporters on Wednesday that the rule itself would provide the government with "a great deal more information upon which to base export control decisions as we move forward and try to find the right answer to these challenges including by adapting, if we need to, if Huawei tries to work around our rules in some way."

    Commerce Department official Cordell Hull said at the same briefing that regulators “will be looking at efforts to circumvent the rules."

    The Trump administration has explored several other ways to apply pressure to Huawei, banning the company from bidding for US government contracts and doing business with American corporations, orchestrating the arrest of its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada, and seeking a global ban on Huawei's 5G equipment.

    The US rationale is that Huawei has stolen intellectual property and is spying on behalf of Chinese government, although no evidence has been released so far to back those claims, which both Huawei and China deny. The crackdown on Huawei fits into a broader bullish China strategy seeking to undermine Beijing's growing political and economic influence.

    Tags:
    United States, China, Huawei, chips, semiconductors, US Commerce Department
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post Apocalyptic Views: Dutch Photographer's Lens Captures Graveyard of French Warships
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse